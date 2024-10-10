

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sudzucker AG (SUEZF.PK), a German sugar producer, on Thursday registered a significant decline in result from operations for the second quarter, amidst higher costs and lower prices.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the three-month period to August 31, the company recorded a result from operations of 131 million euros, compared with 308 million euros, registered for the same period last year.



Operating result stood at 114 million euros as against prior year's 310 million euros.



EBITDA was 190 million euros, lesser than 383 million euros in 2023.



Total investments moved up to 155 million euros from previous year's 120 million euros.



Revenue was 2.541 billion euros, down from last year's 2.560 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Sudzucker still expects to post operating result of 175 million to 275 million, with EBITDA of 550 million euros to 650 million euros, on revenue of 9.5 billion euros to 9.9 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News