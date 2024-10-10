

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



BloomZ Inc. (BLMZ) is up over 95% at $1.40. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is up over 31% at $1.78. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 18% at $11.59. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) is up over 15% at $2.09. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 15% at $2.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 13% at $2.77. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is up over 11% at $1.36. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) is up over 11% at $1.30. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is up over 10% at $18.81. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) is up over 10% at $8.60. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 10% at $2.11. GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) is up over 9% at $55.79. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 9% at $10.60. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is up over 7% at $7.40. American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) is up over 6% at $10.00.



In the Red



10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 27% at $15.00. Indivior PLC (INDV) is down over 20% at $7.54. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is down over 20% at $3.23. Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX) is down over 16% at $2.50. Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is down over 14% at $9.50. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 10% at $1.43. Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) is down over 9% at $2.40. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is down over 7% at $4.66. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 7% at $1.27. Mynd.ai, Inc. (MYND) is down over 6% at $1.22. Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is down over 5% at $2.23.



