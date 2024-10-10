Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,040
+2,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5602,14020:08
Dow Jones News
10.10.2024 18:49 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Oct-2024 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         138.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          136.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.5294p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,395,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,395,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      137.5294p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5773               137.50      09:27:36          00071759143TRLO0      XLON 
745                137.50      09:27:36          00071759144TRLO0      XLON 
2800               137.50      09:27:38          00071759145TRLO0      XLON 
222                137.50      10:16:26          00071762271TRLO0      XLON 
254                137.50      10:16:31          00071762278TRLO0      XLON 
3587               138.00      11:30:26          00071766072TRLO0      XLON 
1808               138.00      11:30:26          00071766071TRLO0      XLON 
4917               138.00      11:30:26          00071766073TRLO0      XLON 
3000               138.00      11:30:39          00071766084TRLO0      XLON 
1600               138.00      11:30:39          00071766083TRLO0      XLON 
1610               136.50      11:57:59          00071767609TRLO0      XLON 
1166               136.50      11:57:59          00071767608TRLO0      XLON 
5698               138.00      12:27:39          00071768993TRLO0      XLON 
5642               138.00      13:18:52          00071770781TRLO0      XLON 
715                138.00      13:18:52          00071770782TRLO0      XLON 
2000               138.00      13:30:03          00071771383TRLO0      XLON 
890                138.00      13:30:06          00071771437TRLO0      XLON 
2974               138.00      13:30:19          00071771470TRLO0      XLON 
6060               137.50      13:33:14          00071771769TRLO0      XLON 
861                137.50      15:19:56          00071778867TRLO0      XLON 
4890               137.50      15:29:15          00071780026TRLO0      XLON 
5110               137.50      15:29:15          00071780025TRLO0      XLON 
549                137.50      15:29:16          00071780027TRLO0      XLON 
427                137.50      15:29:29          00071780035TRLO0      XLON 
3320               137.50      15:38:23          00071780548TRLO0      XLON 
3320               137.50      15:38:23          00071780547TRLO0      XLON 
52                137.50      15:38:23          00071780546TRLO0      XLON 
5136               138.00      15:38:24          00071780556TRLO0      XLON 
108                138.00      15:38:24          00071780555TRLO0      XLON 
423                138.00      15:38:24          00071780554TRLO0      XLON 
336                138.00      15:38:24          00071780553TRLO0      XLON 
5410               137.00      15:44:25          00071780883TRLO0      XLON 
5694               136.50      15:44:59          00071780895TRLO0      XLON 
2821               137.50      15:49:23          00071781235TRLO0      XLON 
1031               137.50      15:49:23          00071781234TRLO0      XLON 
210                137.50      15:49:23          00071781233TRLO0      XLON 
960                137.50      15:49:23          00071781232TRLO0      XLON 
4823               137.50      15:49:23          00071781231TRLO0      XLON 
5449               137.00      15:51:26          00071781377TRLO0      XLON 
5168               136.50      15:58:02          00071781986TRLO0      XLON 
2012               137.00      15:58:23          00071782047TRLO0      XLON 
885                137.00      15:58:23          00071782046TRLO0      XLON 
901                137.00      15:58:23          00071782045TRLO0      XLON 
1594               137.00      15:58:23          00071782044TRLO0      XLON 
1455               138.00      16:12:26          00071783739TRLO0      XLON 
8526               138.00      16:12:26          00071783738TRLO0      XLON 
331                138.00      16:13:50          00071784001TRLO0      XLON 
1737               138.00      16:13:50          00071784000TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352244 
EQS News ID:  2006403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006403&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.