Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
09.10.24
08:00 Uhr
0,049 Euro
+0,001
+1,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0390,05816:09
0,0430,05416:09
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextech3D.ai Launches AI Powered Lifestyle Image Generator Supporting Major Ecommerce Platforms

Company's Artificial Intelligence For Marketing Continues to Evolve

TORONTO, ON and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading Generative AI-powered 3D model content provider for major e-commerce giants including Amazon, is pleased to announce its new capability of AI Powered lifestyle images using a 3D model or even 2D pictures and enhancing them with Lifestyle backgrounds. In addition, the company is also now able to generate images that match the requirements of various ecommerce platforms with just a click of a button.

Evan Gappelberg CEO Of Nextech3d.ai comments "Our AI photography suite available within Nextech3d.ai and the Toggle platform enables merchants of Amazon, Etsy and eBay to render up to eight high-resolution images, from 1K to 4K, in just minutes with a simple click of a button. The platform also features a pay as you go credit system that makes purchasing 3D models, meshes, or 3D product photography easy and affordable. We are seeing an enthusiastic response from our existing customers and new customers as well."

Key advantages of platform include:

  • Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.

  • High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.

  • Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.

  • Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.

  • E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.

  • Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.

This new AI powered lifestyle solution is an affordable and efficient alternative to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

eCommerce Product Photography Market Insights

According to Verified Market reports the eCommerce Product Photography Market size was valued at USD 129 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 275.4 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% During the Forecast Period 2024-2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing importance of high-quality visuals in online retail, as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and reduce return rates.

In the e-commerce industry, visualizing products effectively is crucial, significantly influencing the decision-making process of potential customers. High-quality product photography is proven to be a key factor in driving sales and building consumer trust. According to recent data:

  • Product Pages with High-Quality Images see a 30% higher conversion rate than those with low-quality visuals.

  • Consumer Trust: 75% of online shoppers rely on product photos when deciding on a purchase.

  • Return Rates: Clear and accurate product images can reduce return rates by up to 22%.

  • Engagement Metrics: Products with multiple images from different angles generate 65% more engagement and interaction.

The Company has renewed its previously established share purchase warrant program pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 9,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to its service providers in connection with their employment and/or consulting arrangements with the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (an "Underlying Share") at an exercise price of Cdn$0.10 for a period of one year. The Warrants will be automatically exercised in equal monthly tranches on a pro rata basis over the term of the Warrants, and the exercise price will be satisfied by the monthly salaries otherwise payable by the Company to the recipients of the Warrants. Upon exercise, the recipients of the Warrants may opt to either receive the Underlying Shares, or participate in a managed sale program to sell the Underlying Shares on the open market and receive the cash proceeds. Any shortfall as a result of participation in such a managed sale program will be funded by the Company.

Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.