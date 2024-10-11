Nextech3D.ai Launches AI Powered Lifestyle Image Generator Supporting Major Ecommerce Platforms

Company's Artificial Intelligence For Marketing Continues to Evolve

TORONTO, ON and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading Generative AI-powered 3D model content provider for major e-commerce giants including Amazon, is pleased to announce its new capability of AI Powered lifestyle images using a 3D model or even 2D pictures and enhancing them with Lifestyle backgrounds. In addition, the company is also now able to generate images that match the requirements of various ecommerce platforms with just a click of a button.

Evan Gappelberg CEO Of Nextech3d.ai comments "Our AI photography suite available within Nextech3d.ai and the Toggle platform enables merchants of Amazon, Etsy and eBay to render up to eight high-resolution images, from 1K to 4K, in just minutes with a simple click of a button. The platform also features a pay as you go credit system that makes purchasing 3D models, meshes, or 3D product photography easy and affordable. We are seeing an enthusiastic response from our existing customers and new customers as well."

Key advantages of platform include:

Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.

High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.

Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.

Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.

E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.

Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.

This new AI powered lifestyle solution is an affordable and efficient alternative to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

eCommerce Product Photography Market Insights

According to Verified Market reports the eCommerce Product Photography Market size was valued at USD 129 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 275.4 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% During the Forecast Period 2024-2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing importance of high-quality visuals in online retail, as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and reduce return rates.

In the e-commerce industry, visualizing products effectively is crucial, significantly influencing the decision-making process of potential customers. High-quality product photography is proven to be a key factor in driving sales and building consumer trust. According to recent data:

Product Pages with High-Quality Images see a 30% higher conversion rate than those with low-quality visuals.

Consumer Trust: 75% of online shoppers rely on product photos when deciding on a purchase.

Return Rates: Clear and accurate product images can reduce return rates by up to 22%.

Engagement Metrics: Products with multiple images from different angles generate 65% more engagement and interaction.

The Company has renewed its previously established share purchase warrant program pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 9,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to its service providers in connection with their employment and/or consulting arrangements with the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (an "Underlying Share") at an exercise price of Cdn$0.10 for a period of one year. The Warrants will be automatically exercised in equal monthly tranches on a pro rata basis over the term of the Warrants, and the exercise price will be satisfied by the monthly salaries otherwise payable by the Company to the recipients of the Warrants. Upon exercise, the recipients of the Warrants may opt to either receive the Underlying Shares, or participate in a managed sale program to sell the Underlying Shares on the open market and receive the cash proceeds. Any shortfall as a result of participation in such a managed sale program will be funded by the Company.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

