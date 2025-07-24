Nextech3D.ai Expands MapD into AI-Powered Operating System with a Mobile App, Crypto Payments, AR Navigation & AI Matchmaking

It's the ultimate convergence of AI, AR, mobile, and crypto - built for the future of live experiences

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading AI-first technology company, is pleased to announce a major strategic leap in the evolution of its subsidiary Map D, which is now purpose built and positioned as an AI Event Technology Suite. By migrating to AWS, integrating real-time AI matchmaking, augmented reality navigation, and cryptocurrency payments into its powerful new mobile app experience, MapD is positioning itself at the forefront of the global events industry.

This marks a pivotal step in Nextech3D.ai's broader AI strategy-leveraging AI and AR to deliver intelligent, scalable and monetizable digital infrastructure for events, expos, and conferences.

The New MapD suite now offers:

Fully Integrated Mobile App - Live on iOS and Android, the upgraded app unifies exhibitor booths, schedules, floor maps, and user engagement into one seamless platform.

Crypto Payments - Attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors will be able to transact via stablecoins (USDC and USDT), opening up international accessibility and efficient B2B settlements.

AI Matchmaking - A proprietary engine uses user behavior and interests to deliver hyper-relevant exhibitor, session, and networking recommendations-maximizing ROI and engagement.

AR Navigation - Built on ARway's spatial computing, the app includes interactive maps with real-time wayfinding-revolutionizing how attendees explore large venues.

Live Updates & Engagement - Organizers can push real-time alerts, special promotions, and schedule changes to targeted user segments within the app.

Event ROI Tracking - The app feeds performance metrics back to organizers and sponsors, enabling real-time campaign optimization and sponsor value tracking.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai . Comments "These upgrades are a giant step forward for our company as MapD is no longer just a platform for managing trade shows-it's an AI-powered, mobile-first event operating system. "With the addition of AI recommendations, crypto payments, and immersive AR navigation, we're creating an event experience that's smarter, faster, and more profitable-for attendees and organizers, alike."

The revamped MapD mobile app for both iOS and Android went live in July and is already booked across multiple large-scale events starting in September-early adoption has been strong. Three organizations-an industry association, a major corporate events group, and a nonprofit-have signed annual contracts following successful beta trials. Their feedback highlights increased attendee satisfaction, deeper sponsor engagement, and higher mobile app usage versus prior years.

Industry data supports the strategy: ( According to EventGroove)

91% of event planners report positive ROI from mobile apps

Events using apps see up to 42% more attendee engagement

Over 64% of organizers rank mobile apps as their #1 event tech priority

With a fully cloud-based, scalable architecture, MapD now powers 500+ annual events, 50,000+ exhibitors, and over 1 million attendees. These AI infrastructure upgrades ensure it can serve even the largest and most complex event portfolios with high-speed performance and zero downtime.

Gappelberg added, "This is the beginning of a new era for MapD and Nextech3D.ai. We're moving beyond traditional event software into intelligent, immersive, and globally scalable event solutions. It's the ultimate convergence of AI, AR, mobile, and crypto-built for the future of live experiences."

To learn more or schedule a live demo of the new MapD platform, visit: https://www.mapdevents.com

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

