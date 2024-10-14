Oscillate Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting & Finalisation of Acquisition

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

and

Completion of Acquisition of Quantum Hydrogen Inc.

Oscillate plc announces that all resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, were duly passed.

Accordingly, the Proposals will now be finalised, with the Acquisition of Quantum Hydrogen and the Placing, amongst other things, completing.

The Company welcomes the new Technical Director, Jack Keyes, and the Technical Advisory Board, Ian Stalker and Neil Herbert, with their public company experience, especially of late in the hydrogen space.

The Circular will remain available at the Company website: www.oscillateplc.com

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9790