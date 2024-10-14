Oscillate Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting & Finalisation of Acquisition
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
14 October 2024
Oscillate PLC
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Result of Extraordinary General Meeting
and
Completion of Acquisition of Quantum Hydrogen Inc.
Oscillate plc announces that all resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, were duly passed.
Accordingly, the Proposals will now be finalised, with the Acquisition of Quantum Hydrogen and the Placing, amongst other things, completing.
The Company welcomes the new Technical Director, Jack Keyes, and the Technical Advisory Board, Ian Stalker and Neil Herbert, with their public company experience, especially of late in the hydrogen space.
The Circular will remain available at the Company website: www.oscillateplc.com
Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
