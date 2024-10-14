LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE rewarded for its ESG commitment By the latest rating from EthiFinance ESG Ratings

FDE rewarded for its ESG commitment

By the latest rating from EthiFinance ESG Ratings

Pontpierre, France, October 14th, 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), is proud to announce the publication of its new rating from EthiFinance ESG Ratings (formerly Gaïa Research), which assesses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of companies listed on European markets. This milestone reinforces FDE's leading position among SMEs in the energy sector.

Strong ESG growth performance

FDE has obtained an overall rating of 69/100, up again from 65/100 in 2023. This excellent rating highlights the Group's proactive environmental and social policy.

FDE significantly outperforms its peers, which includes t82 companies in the Energy sector that form the benchmark used by EthiFinance ESG Ratings. It also demonstrates the Group's ongoing commitments to social issues and the fight against climate change.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings is the leading rating agency for French mid-cap companies. Through a rigorous rating process based on over 140 extra-financial criteria, the agency measures companies' commitments to the Environment, Social Responsibility, Governance and interactions with external stakeholders.

A Vision Focused on Tomorrow

Julien Moulin, Chairman of FDE, comments: "CSR issues are at the heart of the Group's mission to accelerate the reduction of the carbon footprint of the territories in which we operate and promote local development. As the sole publicly listed European energy company on Euronext Paris with a negative carbon footprint, we are very proud that our ESG rating by EthiFinance ESG Ratings confirms our strong and proactive contributions toward achieving carbon neutrality".

By investing in FDE, investors support not only a high-performance company, but also a business model that puts sustainability and social responsibility at the heart of its strategy.

FDE's FY 2030 objectives comprise annual revenues of more than €175 million, and an EBITDA above €85 million, combined with over 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per annum.

Next event:

FY 2024 Results, October 23rd 2024

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen.

As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nWhsZ8eZapuVmnFwl5qYbmpqm2lnlpTKZWLKmJVtl5vGmp1mnWqSZ5qdZnFpl2hp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88233-esg-rating_141024-uk.pdf