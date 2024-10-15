Das Instrument 8F3 AU000000BRK4 BROOKSIDE ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2024

The instrument 8F3 AU000000BRK4 BROOKSIDE ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2024



Das Instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2024

The instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2024



Das Instrument VOH SE0013281979 DUG FOOD TECH AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2024

The instrument VOH SE0013281979 DUG FOOD TECH AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2024



Das Instrument QTNA CA88830X8199 TITAN MEDICAL INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2024

The instrument QTNA CA88830X8199 TITAN MEDICAL INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard