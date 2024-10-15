Presentation by Professor Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet (M.D., PhD Professor of Gastroenterology at CHRU of Nancy) and Bruno Robin (PharmD, Head of OPM Clinical Development) of safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from Phase 1 in healthy volunteers receiving OPM-101 in a moderated poster session

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, today announced that a scientific abstract on its leading drug candidate, OPM-101, has been presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week congress, October 12-15, 2024, in Vienna, Austria.

I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to present for the first time the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial with OPM-101 in healthy volunteers at UEG Week" said Professor Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD, Professor of Gastroenterology at CHRU of Nancy. "This presentation provides strong evidence that OPM has the potential to advance the treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease as a daily oral therapy for people living with ulcerative colitis."

Poster: MP119

Title: Unveiling the strong safety profile and high target engagement of OPM-101, a first-in-class orally available RIPK2 inhibitor, in a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers

Presenter: Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, Professor of Gastroenterology at CHRU of Nancyand an internationally recognized expert in IBD. He is the Director of the IHU INFINY, an Institute dedicated to the prevention and cure of IBD.

Session: Novel therapeutic approaches in IBD

Time and date: 13 October 2024, 3:30-4:30pm CEST

For more information on OPM's clinical program and company updates, please visit the company's website (https://www.oncodesign.com/fr/). The conference program is available on the UEG website.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to the discovery of treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical trials: OPM-101, for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases, demonstrated high target engagement and absence of toxicity in its phase I trial in healthy volunteers. Phase Ib/IIa is scheduled to start at the end of 2024. OPM-201, licensed to Servier for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its Phase I trial in healthy volunteers this year, with Phase II scheduled to start in 2025. OPM-102, a follower of OPM-101, is in preclinical development.

Finally, a third kinase inhibitor, OPM-102, targeting oncology, is in preclinical development.

These three molecules come from the Nanocyclix® technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small macrocyclic kinase inhibitors that are highly effective and selective. We now have 12,000 such molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's two other technology platforms are:

(i) OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, in partnership with Servier for the search of targets in pancreatic cancer,

(ii) PROMETHE® for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, for which we have signed a partnership agreement with Navigo and are currently discussing partnerships with other vectorization companies.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, in the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and has 19 employees.

Further information: oncodesign.com

