Senzime to launch Next-Generation TetraGraph System at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024 conference

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB, a leader in perioperative patient monitoring solutions, announces the launch of its next-generation TetraGraph system at the annual ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024 conference commencing on October 18th, 2024, in Philadelphia, USA.

The next-generation TetraGraph is designed to redefine the standards of quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring and enhance patient safety. New features include:

Neuromuscular monitoring just got a lot smarter. Introducing TetraGraph Adaptive Intelligence including a suite of smart algorithms enabling true precision-based monitoring and automated workflows throughout the perioperative journey.

Revolutionary, new user interface. The TetraGraph Level-of-Block Gauge makes complex neuromuscular monitoring understandable to help accelerate alignment to new clinical guidelines.

Advancing Beyond the Twitch. Powered by decades of science and a 6th generation EMG-algorithm with 4x higher resolution for unprecedented clinical accuracy, real-time data trends, and external interoperability.

"I am very excited to unveil our next-generation TetraGraph system, truly an industry game changer and the result of years of extensive research, innovation and collaborations with leading anesthesiologists across the globe. The new TetraGraph represents a paradigm shift in the operating room and opens for accelerated widespread adoption to guidelines by redefining the industry standards for quantitative neuromuscular monitoring", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The next-generation TetraGraph system has been developed in close partnership with industry leaders, including leading US anesthesiologists. It is first in its space to be engineered using sustainable materials and manufactured in an environmentally friendly ISO14001 certified process. The high-resolution, future-proofed platform has capabilities to integrate additional software features and connects to the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of EMG-based sensors.

The new next-generation TetraGraph will be marketed alongside the classic, first-generation TetraGraph that was introduced to the market in 2019 and now used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe.

For a hands-on demonstration of the next-generation TetraGraph system, visit Senzime's booth #16003 at the ANETHESIOLOGY® 2024 congress in Philadelphia on Oct 18-20, 2024.

An introductory webinar will also be held on October 30, 2024, at 15:00-15:30 CET / 09:00-09:30 am US Eastern Time. Register at https://senzime.webinargeek.com/nextgen .

Customer deliveries of the next-generation TetraGraph will commence in the US during Q4 2024, in Europe during Q1 2025 and other global regions to follow in 2025 and onwards.

For more information, see https://www.senzime.com/nextgen

For press images, see https://www.senzime.com/en/media-toolkit

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

