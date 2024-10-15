TF Bank AB: Interim Report January - September 2024

"TF Bank's loan portfolio increased by 20 % in local currencies over the past year and surpassed SEK 20 billion in the third quarter. It is primarily the German credit card business that continues to drive organic growth. The Group's operating profit increased by 47 % compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - September 2024 compared to January - September 2023

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 20,279 million, compared to September 2023 the increase in local currencies was 20 %

Operating profit increased by 34 % to SEK 496.9 million, including a provision for restructuring costs of SEK 15.9 million in the comparative figure

Earnings per share increased by 32 % to SEK 17.00

Cost/income ratio improved to 38.7 % (42.1)

Return on equity amounted to 23.3 % (22.0)

Total capital ratio has decreased to 15.7 % (15.9) since year-end

July - September 2024 compared to July - September 2023

Operating profit increased by 47 % to SEK 191.3 million, including a provision for restructuring costs of SEK 15.9 million in the comparative figure

Earnings per share increased by 44 % to SEK 6.53

Cost/income ratio improved to 36.7 % (42.8)

Return on equity amounted to 25.5 % (22.2)

Significant events, January - September 2024

The credit card business had an organic loan book growth of 58 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 82% compared to the previous year.

Lending operations in Spain and Italy have been established in the Credit Cards segment with a similar offering as in other credit card markets.

During September, TF Bank issued Tier 2 bonds in the amount of SEK 100 million and carried out an early redemption of Tier 2 bonds of SEK 100 million.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

The Bank has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding the transfer of a majority stake in the subsidiary Rediem Capital AB

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and/or deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

