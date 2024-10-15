Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKR | ISIN: SE0007331608 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF
Frankfurt
15.10.24
09:16 Uhr
26,600 Euro
+2,900
+12,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: Interim Report January - September 2024

"TF Bank's loan portfolio increased by 20 % in local currencies over the past year and surpassed SEK 20 billion in the third quarter. It is primarily the German credit card business that continues to drive organic growth. The Group's operating profit increased by 47 % compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - September 2024 compared to January - September 2023

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 20,279 million, compared to September 2023 the increase in local currencies was 20 %
  • Operating profit increased by 34 % to SEK 496.9 million, including a provision for restructuring costs of SEK 15.9 million in the comparative figure
  • Earnings per share increased by 32 % to SEK 17.00
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 38.7 % (42.1)
  • Return on equity amounted to 23.3 % (22.0)
  • Total capital ratio has decreased to 15.7 % (15.9) since year-end

July - September 2024 compared to July - September 2023

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 20,279 million, compared to September 2023 the increase in local currencies was 20 %
  • Operating profit increased by 47 % to SEK 191.3 million, including a provision for restructuring costs of SEK 15.9 million in the comparative figure
  • Earnings per share increased by 44 % to SEK 6.53
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 36.7 % (42.8)
  • Return on equity amounted to 25.5 % (22.2)

Significant events, January - September 2024

  • The credit card business had an organic loan book growth of 58 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 82% compared to the previous year.
  • Lending operations in Spain and Italy have been established in the Credit Cards segment with a similar offering as in other credit card markets.
  • During September, TF Bank issued Tier 2 bonds in the amount of SEK 100 million and carried out an early redemption of Tier 2 bonds of SEK 100 million.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

  • The Bank has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding the transfer of a majority stake in the subsidiary Rediem Capital AB

To follow the conference call online, please click on the link below. To ask questions dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the meeting code:

Link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/tf-bank/q3-2024/

SE: +46 (0) 850 500 829 end enter the meeting code 812 5551 2583

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and/or deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 October 2024 at 07:00 CET.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.