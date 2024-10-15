Peraso Inc.: Miliwave Announces Ethernet Bridge mmWave Radio With 5km Range Based on Peraso 60 GHz Technology

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Miliwave Co., Ltd. ("Miliwave") announced at WISPAPALOOZA its MWC-932 product as an addition to its AirPath 60 product line. Miliwave's AirPath products use Peraso's Perspectus mmWave modules with Peraso's X720 chipset.

Utilizing the unlicensed 60 GHz band, the MWC-932 provides a wireless Ethernet Bridge for applications which require multi-gigabit throughput. Miliwave's latest solution is designed to be immune to interference from common Wi-Fi and to provide a robust link at distances up to 5km. The high-gain, offset-parabolic antenna is fully enclosed and weather protected in order to maintain performance during ice and snow conditions. The compact radio is only 114mm x 145mm x 125mm.

"Miliwave's products continue to demonstrate that 60 GHz mmWave can provide reliable, cost-effective solutions for connectivity needs," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "We think the compact design and 2.5 gigabit data connections of the MWC-932 will make it an attractive choice for private and municipal networks. "

The Miliwave MWC-932 is provisioned with two 2.5G Ethernet interfaces. The primary interface accepts 60W Power Over Ethernet (POE) input, and the secondary interface provides up to 30W POE output allowing connection of peripheral equipment such as a Wi-Fi hotspot access points, 5G micro-cells, UHD security cameras and other telemetry devices.

"We've received several requests from customers who are looking for an Ethernet bridge that reduces installation complexity and cost," says Yung Han, founder and CEO of Miliwave. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Peraso, as its core technology to access the 60 GHz band makes the MWC-932 a single-box solution."

Both Peraso and Miliwave are attending WISPAPALOOZA 2024 in Las Vegas Oct 14-17. Find Peraso at booth #638 and Miliwave at booth #225.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. is a provider of advanced wireless technology solutions that enhance connectivity in high-speed environments. With a dedication to innovation and reliability, Peraso is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For additional information about Peraso and its innovative technology solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Miliwave

Miliwave Corporation, Ltd. (www.miliwave.net) is a South Korea-based provider of mmWave broadband solutions, including 57 GHz-71 GHz wireless solutions for WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider), and enterprise and industrial customers worldwide in multi-gigabit internet access, smart factory, smart city, ITS (Intelligent Traffic System), surveillance, and railway applications. Miliwave's mmWave solutions are designed for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint connections with integrated multi-gigabit G.hn Coax as well as Ethernet. Miliwave also offers cost-effective and high performance mmWave networking. Founded in 2016, Miliwave is sold globally by its partners.

