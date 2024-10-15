Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope Innovations" or the "Company"), a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces its achievement of Certified Systems Integrator ("CSI") status for robotic instruments sold by Universal Robots ("UR"). UR has emerged as a global provider of collaborative robots for manufacturing and production automation, as well as for integration with artificial intelligence ("AI"). Telescope Innovations has used UR's robotic components for its Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDLs"), which accelerate chemistry research by combining advanced process analytical technology, AI, and robotics (Figure 1).



Figure 1. Telescope Innovations builds Self-Driving Labs using robotic instruments, proprietary analysis technology and unique AI tools. As a Certified Systems Integrator, Telescope Innovations incorporates UR instruments as robotic components of SDLs.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/226318_00d34c48a45b6aef_001full.jpg

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS' ADVANTAGE AS A UR CERTIFIED SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR

Telescope Innovations has gained key know-how and expertise on UR robotic systems. This expanded knowledge base empowers the Company in two ways:

i) Faster development cycles for Telescope Innovations' SDLs.

SDLs aim to optimize chemical synthesis and manufacturing approaches up to 100x faster than traditional methods,1 resulting in shorter timelines and lower costs from discovery to market of new chemicals and pharmaceuticals. SDL development is a key pillar of Telescope's technology, and by gaining deep expertise in UR robots, Telescope Innovations can build, test, and demonstrate SDLs more quickly and efficiently than before.

ii) Facilitated deployment of SDLs for Telescope Innovations clients.

Telescope Innovations can now seamlessly transfer SDL technology to client sites by performing installation, testing, and training of clients with UR robots. This in-house expertise lowers the barrier for SDL adoption, ensuring Telescope Innovations technology is meaningfully deployed to accelerate chemistry R&D.

"This certification strengthens our position as integrators-of-choice for companies seeking advanced chemical technologies," noted Jason Hein, CTO of Telescope Innovations. "We're excited to combine this enhanced robotics expertise with our hallmark analytical technology to build and deploy more powerful SDLs."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations surrounding the ability of SDLs to to optimize chemical synthesis and manufacturing approaches up to 100x faster than traditional methods; Telescope Innovations' ability to build, test, and demonstrate SDL technology more quickly and efficiently than before; the transfer of SDL technology to the Company's client sites including installation, testing, and training with UR robots and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 (a) Ament, S. et al. Sci. Adv. 2021, 7(51) , eabg4930. (b) Macleod, P. et al.Nat. Commun. 2022, 13, 995.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226318

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.