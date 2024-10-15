Aurania Resources announced the current status of the company's activities. Osisko Development successfully announced the first tranche of its private placement announced on 4 September 2024 and U.S. GoldMining announced initial assay results from the first two diamond core holes drilled as part of the drilling program commenced in late June 2024 at the Whistler gold-copper project in Alaska. Company overview: U.S. GoldMining Inc - https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F More videos about U.S. GoldMining Inc - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V More videos about Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Aurania Resources Ltd. - http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 More videos about Aurania Resources Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV