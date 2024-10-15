Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - With the rapid advancements in quantum technology posing significant threats to modern cryptographic systems, Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) is intensifying its commitment to securing communications. A recent report* claims that Chinese scientists have successfully utilized quantum computers to breach military-grade encryption algorithms, heralding a new era of cyber vulnerabilities.

In response to the imminent threat posed by quantum computing, Quantum eMotion has been ramping up efforts to fortify its security platform. The company is rigorously testing its Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Kyber algorithm through advanced quantum simulations while collaborating with The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation (PINQ²) to simulate quantum attacks using IBM's Qiskit platform.

By integrating QRNG and Post-Quantum Encryption (PQE), Quantum eMotion's dual-layered approach enhances security and resilience against both current and future threats. Its state-of-the-art platform aims to revolutionize the protection of high-value assets across industries such as financial services, healthcare, government networks, blockchain, and IoT.

As "Q-Day"-the moment when quantum computers could potentially break existing encryption-draws closer, the company is proactively preparing for this post-quantum future. QeM's CEO Francis Bellido stated, "We are taking decisive steps to ensure that our security platform remains resilient in the face of future quantum computing threats. We anticipate several key value-adding milestones in the coming months to validate our technology and initiate its commercialization."

*https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/10/11/chinese-scientists-report-using-quantum-computer-to-hack-military-grade-encryption/

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226666

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.