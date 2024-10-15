

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal SA (MT) announced Tuesday a 10-year deal with Velux Group, a Danish home improvement products company, to supply recycled and renewably produced steel.



In 2023, the two companies had agreed to enter into a collaboration to lower the carbon footprint of the steels used in Velux roof windows by up to 70 percent, compared with conventionally produced steel.



This co-operation involved the testing and validation of ArcelorMittal's XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel, and its performance in VELUX roof window hinges and installation brackets.



Successful results have allowed the signing of this 10-year deal which outlines a framework for steel supply.



XCarb is manufactured with a minimum of 75 percent recycled steel and by using 100 percent renewable electricity.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News