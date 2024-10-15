Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
15.10.24
09:09 Uhr
0,202 Euro
-0,008
-3,81 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2024 18:23 Uhr
91 Leser
KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding's Smart Salem reopens its City Walk center as planned

  • City Walk center reopened on Monday 14th of October, in accordance with the announced schedule
  • The center had been temporarily closed following the heavy floods that paralyzed Dubai in April 2024
  • Renovation was covered by the company's insurance policy
  • The renovation was coupled with a modernization of the center

Paris, October 15, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the reopening of Smart Salem's City Walk center on Monday 14th of October 2024, in accordance with the announced schedule.

In addition to the renovation work, the City Walk center was also modernized to offer a higher quality of service and improve the patients' experience.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZ1pYJqaYmnJnZpxZMlpnJeXaJuWkmWWmZPJl2WbZ5uamJ9omG1hb5jLZnFpl2pp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88253-alklh-cp-reopening-cw-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
