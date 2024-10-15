KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding's Smart Salem reopens its City Walk center as planned

City Walk center reopened on Monday 14 th of October, in accordance with the announced schedule

Renovation was covered by the company's insurance policy

The renovation was coupled with a modernization of the center

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the reopening of Smart Salem's City Walk center on Monday 14th of October 2024, in accordance with the announced schedule.

In addition to the renovation work, the City Walk center was also modernized to offer a higher quality of service and improve the patients' experience.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

