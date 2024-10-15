Peraso Inc.: Peraso and Richardson RFPD to Host Webinar on Leveraging 60 GHz mmWave Technology for ADEF Tactical Applications

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions and Richardson RFPD, today announced that they will be hosting a webinar, "mmWave 60 GHz for ADEF Tactical Applications," on October 24, 2024. This virtual event will provide valuable insights while exploring the strategic benefits and unique capabilities of 60 GHz mmWave technology for military and defense applications.

The presentation will look at the technology behind Peraso's mmWave products, including the basics of beamforming, phased array antenna technology and propagation characteristics. Attendees will also learn about the benefits of high-frequency communications for defense and military applications, while examining specific use cases relevant to Aerospace and Defense (ADEF) systems.

"With the growing demand for high-performance communication platforms for use on the battlefield, Peraso's 60 GHz mmWave technology is uniquely positioned to meet the rigorous demands of the military and modern defense markets," said Michael Hamilton, VP of Business Development, Peraso. "Our technology ensures secure, high-speed data transfer in challenging battlefield environments where traditional communication falls short. We look forward to discussing how leveraging the unlicensed 60 GHz band can deliver a cost-effective solution that doesn't compromise on performance or reliability."

Key Webinar Takeaways Include:

Analyzing the practical benefits of 60 GHz mmWave for ADEF systems

Assessing economic justifications for utilizing unlicensed spectrum bands

Learning foundational concepts of mmWave radio technology tailored for ADEF

Reviewing relevant industry standards and regulations

mmWave 60 GHz for ADEF Tactical Applications

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 11 AM EDT (8 AM PDT / 5:00 PM CEST)

Presenters: Michael Hamilton, VP, Business Development, Peraso Dr. Nadine Hatto, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Peraso



Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), Peraso's technology plays a pivotal role in several applications, across a number of markets, as demand for this technology continues to grow.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. is a provider of advanced wireless technology solutions that enhance connectivity in high-speed environments. With a dedication to innovation and reliability, Peraso is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For additional information about Peraso and its innovative technology solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

