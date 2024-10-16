

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said it remains on track to deliver low-single digit organic revenue and adjusted profit from operations growth in fiscal year 2024.



The company noted that it will progressively improve its delivery to 3%-5% organic revenue growth, and mid-single figure adjusted profit from operations growth, on an organic, constant currency basis by 2026.



The company anticipates currency translation to be about 5% headwind on fiscal year 2024 adjusted profit from operations. All other guidance is unchanged.



On 16 October 2024, the company will host a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts at our Innovation Centre in Southampton, UK.



