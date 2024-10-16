

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Wednesday said its preliminary shipments for the third quarter were about 1.15 million units, 20 percent lower than the previous-year period.



The Auto giant said that decline in shipments were higher than sales decline of 15 percent due to impacts of new product launches and inventory reduction initiatives by dealers.



In North America, shipments declined 36 percent to 299,000 units, while in Enlarged Europe, shipment were down 17 percent to 496,000 units. However, in South America, shipments grew 14 percent to 259,000 units.



In Middle East & Africa, China, India & Asia Pacific, and Maserati, shipments decreased 26 percent, 30 percent and 60 percent respectively.



