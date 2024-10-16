AGFA HealthCare Set to Unveil 'Next-Generation' Enterprise Imaging with Groundbreaking Innovations at RSNA 2024

Empowering Radiologists to Grow, Work, and Live - In Balance

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / As the demand for medical imaging surges and the mandates for clinical confidence become more defined, so does the need to maintain a high-quality and frustration-free, work-life balance for radiologists. At this year's RSNA annual meeting, which takes place from December 1st-5th in Chicago, IL, AGFA HealthCare will be showcasing its latest innovations in the next generation of Enterprise Imaging. This platform is designed to elevate productivity and efficiency while facilitating growth and collaboration across universal imaging ecosystems. AGFA HealthCare embodies the ethos of "Grow, Work, Life - In Balance", providing solutions that not only enhance radiologists' performance but also help them thrive professionally without compromising their well-being.









Advancing Radiology: The Future of Enterprise Imaging is Here

RSNA attendees are invited to visit AGFA HealthCare's booth (#2565) to experience firsthand how the latest advancements in Enterprise Imaging are reshaping radiology workflows. Discover how our innovations enable rapid growth with native clinical workflows and embedded intelligence - driving improved collaboration across universal imaging ecosystems.

The following solutions will be the main headliners at this year's event:

ENTERPRISE IMAGING CLOUD: A fully-managed SaaS solution that simplifies the software lifecycle by delivering automated updates, effortless scalability, and enhanced security. This "hands-free" solution enables improved cost control while scaling on-demand as your needs grow.

STREAMING CLIENT: This powerful solution eliminates barriers for radiologists - extending their diagnostic reach beyond the reading room. Blazing fast and with full image fidelity, it empowers "anytime, anywhere" collaboration with peers across sites and networked radiology.

MULTI-ENTITY FEDERATION: Designed to break down image and data silos, this innovation enables stakeholders to access the information they need, whenever and wherever they need it. This solution supports access across multiple hospital sites and third-party PACS - making it truly universal.

And tying in with this year's RSNA theme, "Building Intelligent Connections,"

WORKFLOW ORCHESTRATOR: Leverage the power of AGFA HealthCare's RUBEE® to intelligently curate personal worklists and prioritize tasks in a rules-based, logical manner. Boosting radiologist productivity, it minimizes administrative tasks and burdens which divert time from patient care.

AI (AUGMENTED INTELLIGENCE): The RUBEE® AI product suite seamlessly integrates with Enterprise Imaging through clinical packages - a flexible platform* or tailored integrations - empowering radiologists to work smarter, not harder. *Works in progress.

NETWORK RADIOLOGY*: For U.S. markets, this revolutionary solution leverages a centralized, blazing-fast web-streaming client and a unified reporting system, allowing radiologists to access any study from any customer served by the practice-whether on-site or remotely. It supports both staffed environments and teleradiology contracts. *Works in progress.

Experience all this for yourself at RSNA!

AGFA HealthCare's team will be on-site throughout RSNA, offering live demonstrations and hosting in-depth clinically focused discussions. Further supporting the event theme, "Building Intelligent Connections," AGFA HealthCare will host two key events at RSNA:

•Innovation Theater session (December 3rd at noon): "Networked Radiology, Not Overworked"; this session explores the future of radiology workflow optimization.

•Lunch & Learn (December 4th at noon), "Unlocking the Full Potential of Radiology with AI-Driven Enterprise Imaging." Join AGFA HealthCare's Chief Medical Officer, and experts from Cleveland Clinic, as they discuss how AI is bringing the right information to the right people- whenever and wherever they need it - whilst seamlessly and intelligently embedding into your clinical workflow.

RSNA attendees will also get the chance to experience our latest innovations firsthand through our clinical consultants and application specialists. We encourage you to pre-register here for the following demos, with additional product demos available upon request.

Our Approach: Grow. Work. Life - In Balance.

"We're not just delivering technology, we're delivering solutions that fundamentally transform the way radiologists work - and manage their work," says Nathalie McCaughley, AGFA HealthCare President. "Our focus is on creating a seamless experience and flow of information across the imaging ecosystem, enabling radiologists and clinical teams to read faster, work smarter, and collaborate more easily. At RSNA, we're excited to showcase how our innovations support rapid growth, enhance productivity, offer flexibility, and ultimately achieve a higher degree of efficiency and harmony in how they work."

AGFA HealthCare aims to improve the radiology practice with Enterprise Imaging. Our Next-Generation technologies break down imaging barriers, foster growth and seamless integration, and empower the radiology network through enhanced connectivity. By enabling teams to be more productive without added stress, we help you achieve success without limits. Let us empower you, and your radiology networks to embrace Grow, Work, Life - In Balance.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO and RUBEE are registered trademarks of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on newswire.com.