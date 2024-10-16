Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Relief

Global spirits leader provides donation to the American Red Cross, along with in-kind donations, following Hurricane Milton and Helene

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Following the devastating impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene across the Southeast, Bacardi Limited commits to donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief and recovery efforts. In addition, the family-owned company will provide approximately 3,000 bottles of water and hygiene and other goods to relief efforts.

Florida, which was hit hard by both hurricanes, has been a Bacardi community since 1964 - following the family's forced exile from Cuba - and since 2009, Coral Gables has been the home to the North America regional business. In Jacksonville, Bacardi Bottling Corporation has operated for more than 50 years, bottling BACARDI® rum branded products enjoyed in the United States. Across Florida, Bacardi employs approximately 580 people. In addition, it has field teams in neighboring states impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"We are fortunate that our Bacardi people and business operations were spared from these hurricanes, however, we know that is not the case for everyone," says Tony Latham, Regional President Bacardi North America. "We are here to support our communities and our neighbors and hope that these contributions, alongside that of many other companies and citizens, offers help, hope and comfort to those in greatest need."

"With Hurricane Milton following closely in Hurricane Helene's wake, the American Red Cross is on the ground helping families recover from these vicious storms," says Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. "We're thankful to Bacardi for standing with us to provide help and hope as communities begin to navigate the long road to recovery."

Bacardi funding will support the Red Cross relief efforts on the ground across five states. Currently, more than 2,100 Red Crossers are providing food, shelter and a shoulder to lean on in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided more than 770,000 meals and snacks, and some 58,000 relief items like cleaning and hygiene supplies for thousands of affected families.

Corporate responsibility has always been a priority for Bacardi. Company founder and BACARDÍ rum creator Don Facundo Bacardí Massó began this tradition in 1862 when he volunteered as the chief organizer of disaster relief in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba after a horrific earthquake. Since then, the company continues to build upon his commitment to assist in times of catastrophic natural disasters, including following Hurricane Dorion in 2019, and in the wake of the destruction wrought by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico, in 2017. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bacardi rapidly adapted 14 of its global production sites to help produce nearly 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of sanitizer and donated more than half a million units to local communities, from postal workers and healthcare workers to firefighters and police, and nonprofit organizations.

