European pharmacy leader PHOENIX group boosts digital transformation with VusionGroup

PHOENIX group elevates its operational efficiency through VusionGroup's innovative solutions allowing pharmacy teams to focus on what matters most: patient care.

October 17, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new roll-out of its advanced technologies with PHOENIX group, the European leader in pharmaceutical wholesale and retail pharmacy. This initiative aims to transform the operations of PHOENIX group, bringing cutting-edge technology and operational excellence to the forefront of the healthcare retail sector.

PHOENIX group's partnership with VusionGroup represents a pivotal moment in its digital transformation, significantly improving operations and in-store experience. With operations across 29 countries, PHOENIX group has begun the rollout phase with 100 stores in Switzerland under the BENU banner deploying more than 350,000 electronic shelf labels on the VusionCloud platform.

David Young, Director Customers and Channels at PHOENIX group HQ, says: "The partnership with VusionGroup marks another step in PHOENIX's digital transformation, helping us to unlock many of the opportunities available from a more data driven approach. Implementing VusionGroup's solutions will enable us to optimize our processes in-store and better analyze customer needs. With insights to improve the in-store availability of our wide product range, our employees have more time to do what they do best - providing excellent service to our patients and customers."

VusionGroup's electronic shelf labels and VusionCloud platform facilitate better pricing information, error-free and hassle-free pricing management. Replacing paper labels will mean more accurate, up to date price information for customers, whilst freeing up time for BENU employees to provide customer care.

Carina Bohn, Pricing Manager at PHOENIX group HQ, comments: "Our digital pricing strategy is an important pillar within the wider digital transformation of our business and our collaboration with VusionGroup exemplifies the power of partnership in driving innovation in day-to-day operations."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup, concludes: "Our partnership with PHOENIX group marks a major step for VusionGroup in the DACH region. Entering new verticals in the dynamic pharmacy sector broadens our reach and highlights the versatility of our solutions. We look forward to working with PHOENIX to enhance the customer experience and free up valuable associates' time, so they can provide sector-leading pharmaceutical services for their customers."

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU:FP

