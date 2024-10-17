

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Nixxy, Inc. (NIXX) is up over 216% at $7.51. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is up over 168% at $3.71. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is up over 133% at $1.63. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) is up over 77% at $4.44. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) is up over 76% at $3.92. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is up over 39% at $3.14. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 38% at $2.33. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK) is up over 19% at $1.43. Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) is up over 17% at $25.83. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 11% at $7.06. SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is up over 11% at $2.51. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is up over 8% at $4.46.



In the Red



Santech Holdings Limited (STEC) is down over 39% at $1.63. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is down over 24% at $6.33. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is down over 24% at $2.98. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) is down over 22% at $3.17. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 21% at $5.09. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 17% at $2.69. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is down over 16% at $1.19. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) is down over 12% at $290.00. Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is down over 11% at $437.83. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is down over 10% at $3.60. Cerus Corporation (CERS) is down over 9% at $1.63. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is down over 8% at $18.70.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News