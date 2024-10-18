

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization for Kisqali for the adjuvant treatment of adults with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative early breast cancer, at high risk of disease recurrence, including those with node-negative disease. The recommendation is based on the Phase III NATALEE trial. The European Commission will take a final decision within approximately two months.



Patrick Horber, President, International, Novartis, said: 'Together with the recent FDA approval and late-breaking NATALEE data presented at ESMO, today's positive CHMP recommendation further reinforces the differentiated profile of Kisqali as a new treatment option for a broad population of patients, including those with node-negative disease.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News