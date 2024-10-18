Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: A40510 | ISIN: US45728T1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
M2i Global Inc: M2i Global to Participate at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo 2024

Critical Minerals Panel - Focused on National Security and Global Supply Chains

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, today announced its attendance and participation at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo 2024. The three-day event will be held October 20-22, 2024, at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, FL. The event is focused on securing the future: critical minerals and the global supply chain implications for national security.

M2i Chief Executive Officer Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende will be discussing the Company's initiatives in opportunities to leverage government and private monies through public private partnership (P3s) projects and working with the U.S. government to create and build a Strategic Mineral Reserve.

In addition, M2i Chief Executive Officer Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende will participate on a panel alongside Peter O'Rourke, former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Critical Minerals Panel will focus on national security and global supply chains.

Topics to be discussed in Investing in Critical Minerals and Mitigating Risks Posed by Global Supply Dynamics is Essential for a Secure and Sustainable Future include:

  • Global Supply Dynamics Concerns,

  • U.S. Actions,

  • Unlocking Strategic Opportunities.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:
IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
