Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
18.10.2024 14:26 Uhr
82 Leser
Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) The extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ) ("Hilbert Group") in Stockholm on 18 October 2024 (the "EGM") approved a part of the new issue of shares (the "Directed Issue") that was announced on 30 September 2024.

The Directed Issue consists of in total 4,444,445 new B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 4.50 per share. The EGM approved that a part of the Directed Issue - 224,000 B-shares - was subscribed by the board member Frode Foss-Skiftesvik together with another investor.

For further information, refer to Hilbert Group's press release dated 30 September 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ)

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
