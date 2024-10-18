Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) The extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ) ("Hilbert Group") in Stockholm on 18 October 2024 (the "EGM") approved a part of the new issue of shares (the "Directed Issue") that was announced on 30 September 2024.

The Directed Issue consists of in total 4,444,445 new B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 4.50 per share. The EGM approved that a part of the Directed Issue - 224,000 B-shares - was subscribed by the board member Frode Foss-Skiftesvik together with another investor.

For further information, refer to Hilbert Group's press release dated 30 September 2024.

