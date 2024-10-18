Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") shareholders today approved the proposal by the Board of Directors to appoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as new independent auditor of the Company for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024.

Cosmo's previous auditor was appointed as independent auditor in 2016. Having given consideration to good governance practices in relation to rotation of auditors, the Board of Directors proposed to select a new independent auditor.

A total of 8,367,544 ordinary shares of the share capital of Cosmo were represented at this Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders, constituting 47.70% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo as of the record date. For further details, please visit: https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/general-meeting.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. The current growth drivers, including the state-of-the-art GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system that enhances polyp detection rates during colonoscopy and the prescription drug Winlevi® to treat acne are generating substantial revenue streams. The Company's proprietary MMX® technology enables targeted delivery of active ingredients in the colon and is a cornerstone of its product development. Cosmo also has a robust clinical development pipeline, which includes Breezula® for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company currently has approximately 300 employees, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, California November 11-14, 2024

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London November 19-21, 2024

