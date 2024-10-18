Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the third quarter of 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income was $1.5 million.

Earnings per share of $0.72.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $948 million.

Deposits increased to $809 million.

Credit quality remains strong, with 98.34% of loans performing according to loan agreements.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.71%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"This has been a challenging year for the Bank. The current economic environment and political climate seem to make for much uncertainty in all lines of business. The focus of management has been on closely monitoring credit quality and improving the margin. The focus of staff has been on acquiring new relationships while deepening relationships we already have. The Community bank model continues to be a resilient model that customers desire."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (3Q24) was $1.5 million, increasing from last quarter's (2Q24) $1.3 million net income, while down from the net income of $3.1 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year (3Q23). The decrease from 3Q23 was substantially due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps and higher earnings on bank-owned life insurance recorded in 3Q23.

Earnings per share were $0.72 for 3Q24, $0.60 for 2Q24, and $1.46 for 3Q23.

Net interest income was $7.0 million during 3Q24, a 2.85% increase from 2Q24's $6.8 million. This also is a 3.37% decrease from 3Q23's $7.3 million net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to: Interest expense of $4.9 million in 3Q24, compared to $3.4 million in 3Q23.

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased slightly to 3.22% for 3Q24 from 3.21% for 2Q24, while decreasing from the 3.49% margin in 3Q23.

During 3Q24, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $28,000, due to quarterly net recoveries. During 2Q24 and 3Q23, $165,000 and $44,000, respectively, were provided to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income totaled $2.4 million during 3Q24, a 7.61% increase from 2Q24's $2.2 million, while it was a 30.94% decrease from 3Q23's $3.4 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Mortgage banking activities for 3Q24 were $588,000, compared to $487,000 for 2Q24, and $470,000 for 3Q23. Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance for 3Q24 were $111,000, compared to $108,000 for 2Q24, and $590,000 for 3Q23. A gain on termination of interest rate swaps resulted in recognizing $793,000 during 3Q23, while there were no such gains (or losses) on termination of interest rate swaps in 3Q24 or 2Q24.

Noninterest expenses totaled $7.6 million during 3Q24, a 3.74% increase from 2Q24's $7.3 million and a 9.40% increase from 3Q23's $6.9 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in 3Q24 were $4.6 million, compared to $4.3 million for 2Q24, and $4.1 million for 3Q23.



Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 (YTD 2024) was $870,000, compared to $6.4 million for the first nine months of 2023 (YTD 2023), as further discussed below.

Earnings per share were $0.40 for YTD 2024 and $2.97 for YTD 2023.

Net interest income was $20.7 million for YTD 2024, a 4.48% decrease from YTD 2023's $21.6 million. This decrease was primarily due to: Interest expense of $14.0 million for YTD 2024, compared to $8.4 million for YTD 2023.

During YTD 2024, $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $277,000 for YTD 2023. This increase was primarily due to: A one-time charge-off of one customer's loans of $5.5 million occurred in 1Q24.

Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million for YTD 2024, compared to $6.9 million for YTD 2023. This is a 10.51% increase. This net increase was primarily due to: Investment brokerage commission income of $1.9 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.6 million in YTD 2023. Mortgage banking activities of $1.6 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.1 million in YTD 2023. Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance of $325,000 in YTD 2024, compared to $787,000 in YTD 2023. This decrease was due to an excess death benefit received in YTD 2023. Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in YTD 2024, compared to $793,000 in YTD 2023.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.7 million for YTD 2024, compared to $20.6 million for YTD 2023. This is a 10.03% increase. This increase was primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in YTD 2024 were $13.5 million, compared to $12.0 million in YTD 2023.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $948 million as of the end of 3Q24, a 0.61% increase from the end of 2Q24's $942 million, and a 5.61% increase from the end of 3Q23's $898 million. These increases were primarily due to: Cash and cash equivalents ended 3Q24 at $23.8 million, compared to $21.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $24.6 million as of the end of 3Q23. Securities - available-for-sale increased to $80.9 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $79.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $50.1 million as of the end of 3Q23. Net loans ended 3Q24 near the same level as they ended 2Q24 at $753 million, which was an increase from $735 million as of the end of 3Q23.

Total deposits as of the end of 3Q24 were $809 million, compared with $800 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $810 million as of the end of 3Q23. These fluctuations were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $162 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $169 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was an increase from $157 million as of the end of 3Q23. Interest-bearing deposits increased to $647 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $631 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was a decrease from $653 million as of the end of 3Q23.

Borrowed funds decreased to $57.0 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $65.0 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was an increase from $10.0 million as of the end of 3Q23.

Total equity as of the end of 3Q24 was $55.5 million, compared to $53.5 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $55.5 million as of the end of 3Q23.

Book value per share was $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) as of the end of 3Q24, compared to $24.81 ($20.66 tangible) as of the end of 2Q24, and $25.84 ($21.75 tangible) as of the end of 3Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2024

3Q24 Jun 30,

2024

2Q24 Sep 30,

2023

3Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 10,819 $ 10,524 $ 9,898 Investment securities: Taxable 906 804 545 Tax-exempt 39 39 70 Dividends 190 172 122 Total interest and dividend income 11,954 11,539 10,635 Interest expense Deposits 3,686 3,777 3,062 Borrowed funds 1,233 922 293 Total interest expense 4,919 4,699 3,355 Net interest income 7,035 6,840 7,280 Credit loss expense (benefit) (28 ) 165 44 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 7,063 6,675 7,236 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 356 345 356 Interchange income 375 350 367 Investment brokerage commission income 646 641 635 Mortgage banking activitives 588 487 470 Trust fee income 97 166 42 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 111 108 590 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 47 26 36 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - - 793 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 100 61 100 Other income 47 15 38 Total noninterest income 2,367 2,199 3,427 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,559 4,340 4,068 Occupancy and equipment 1,063 1,029 977 Interchange expenses 174 166 169 Data processing 318 287 273 Professional services 125 120 122 Advertising 223 213 183 FDIC premiums 176 197 185 Other expenses 933 945 943 Total noninterest expenses 7,571 7,297 6,920 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 1,859 1,577 3,743 Income tax expense (benefit) 316 280 618 Net income (loss) $ 1,543 $ 1,297 $ 3,125 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.46 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30, 2024 3Q24 Sep 30, 2023 3Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 31,554 $ 27,908 Investment securities: Taxable 2,471 1,459 Tax-exempt 138 292 Dividends 509 339 Total interest and dividend income 34,672 29,998 Interest expense Deposits 11,213 7,229 Borrowed funds 2,791 1,131 Total interest expense 14,004 8,360 Net interest income 20,668 21,638 Credit loss expense 4,800 277 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 15,868 21,361 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 1,036 1,011 Interchange income 1,033 1,021 Investment brokerage commission income 1,881 1,596 Mortgage banking activitives 1,561 1,063 Trust fee income 350 289 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 325 787 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 75 54 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 1,070 793 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 274 157 Other income 74 178 Total noninterest income 7,679 6,949 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 13,468 12,047 Occupancy and equipment 3,157 2,746 Interchange expenses 505 470 Data processing 895 801 Professional services 415 348 Advertising 636 538 FDIC premiums 554 523 Other expenses 3,054 3,143 Total noninterest expenses 22,684 20,616 Income before income tax expense 863 7,694 Income tax expense (benefit) (7 ) 1,326 Net income $ 870 $ 6,368 Earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 2.97 Dividends per share $ 0.51 $ 0.51

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Sep 30, 2024 3Q24 Jun 30, 2024 2Q24 Sep 30, 2023 3Q23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,642 $ 9,518 $ 11,768 Other short-term investments 11,199 11,612 12,823 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,841 21,130 24,591 Securities - available-for-sale 80,867 79,101 50,078 Securities - held-to-maturity 19,722 20,310 21,104 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 8,563 6,675 Loans held for sale 3,664 2,445 2,548 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,484; $9,502; and $9,194 at 3Q24; 2Q24; and 3Q23, respectively 752,660 752,756 734,981 Premises and equipment, net 18,546 18,700 17,747 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,198 3,110 2,946 Real estate owned 151 248 126 Bank-owned life insurance 16,158 16,047 15,732 Accrued interest receivable 3,504 3,439 3,046 Other assets 10,201 10,736 12,370 Total assets $ 948,132 $ 942,419 $ 897,778 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 162,254 $ 169,000 $ 156,984 Interest-bearing 646,734 631,394 652,558 Total deposits 808,988 800,394 809,542 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 57,000 65,000 10,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $102; $123; and $184 at 3Q24; 2Q24; and 3Q23, respectively) 14,898 14,877 14,816 Accrued interest payable 2,190 1,870 1,427 Other liabilities 9,540 6,821 6,491 Total liabilities 892,616 888,962 842,276 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,156,941 shares at 3Q24; 2,154,691 shares at 2Q24; and 2,147,941 shares at 3Q23 2,157 2,155 2,148 Additional paid-in capital 8,660 8,624 8,517 Retained earnings 51,801 50,624 52,744 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,102 ) (7,946 ) (7,907 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,516 53,457 55,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 948,132 $ 942,419 $ 897,778

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

