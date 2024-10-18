Anzeige
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the third quarter of 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $1.5 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.72.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $948 million.

  • Deposits increased to $809 million.

  • Credit quality remains strong, with 98.34% of loans performing according to loan agreements.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.71%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"This has been a challenging year for the Bank. The current economic environment and political climate seem to make for much uncertainty in all lines of business. The focus of management has been on closely monitoring credit quality and improving the margin. The focus of staff has been on acquiring new relationships while deepening relationships we already have. The Community bank model continues to be a resilient model that customers desire."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (3Q24) was $1.5 million, increasing from last quarter's (2Q24) $1.3 million net income, while down from the net income of $3.1 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year (3Q23). The decrease from 3Q23 was substantially due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps and higher earnings on bank-owned life insurance recorded in 3Q23.

  • Earnings per share were $0.72 for 3Q24, $0.60 for 2Q24, and $1.46 for 3Q23.

  • Net interest income was $7.0 million during 3Q24, a 2.85% increase from 2Q24's $6.8 million. This also is a 3.37% decrease from 3Q23's $7.3 million net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to:

    • Interest expense of $4.9 million in 3Q24, compared to $3.4 million in 3Q23.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased slightly to 3.22% for 3Q24 from 3.21% for 2Q24, while decreasing from the 3.49% margin in 3Q23.

  • During 3Q24, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $28,000, due to quarterly net recoveries. During 2Q24 and 3Q23, $165,000 and $44,000, respectively, were provided to the allowance for credit losses.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.4 million during 3Q24, a 7.61% increase from 2Q24's $2.2 million, while it was a 30.94% decrease from 3Q23's $3.4 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Mortgage banking activities for 3Q24 were $588,000, compared to $487,000 for 2Q24, and $470,000 for 3Q23.

    • Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance for 3Q24 were $111,000, compared to $108,000 for 2Q24, and $590,000 for 3Q23.

    • A gain on termination of interest rate swaps resulted in recognizing $793,000 during 3Q23, while there were no such gains (or losses) on termination of interest rate swaps in 3Q24 or 2Q24.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $7.6 million during 3Q24, a 3.74% increase from 2Q24's $7.3 million and a 9.40% increase from 3Q23's $6.9 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in 3Q24 were $4.6 million, compared to $4.3 million for 2Q24, and $4.1 million for 3Q23.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2024 (YTD 2024) was $870,000, compared to $6.4 million for the first nine months of 2023 (YTD 2023), as further discussed below.

  • Earnings per share were $0.40 for YTD 2024 and $2.97 for YTD 2023.

  • Net interest income was $20.7 million for YTD 2024, a 4.48% decrease from YTD 2023's $21.6 million. This decrease was primarily due to:

    • Interest expense of $14.0 million for YTD 2024, compared to $8.4 million for YTD 2023.

  • During YTD 2024, $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $277,000 for YTD 2023. This increase was primarily due to:

    • A one-time charge-off of one customer's loans of $5.5 million occurred in 1Q24.

  • Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million for YTD 2024, compared to $6.9 million for YTD 2023. This is a 10.51% increase. This net increase was primarily due to:

    • Investment brokerage commission income of $1.9 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.6 million in YTD 2023.

    • Mortgage banking activities of $1.6 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.1 million in YTD 2023.

    • Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance of $325,000 in YTD 2024, compared to $787,000 in YTD 2023. This decrease was due to an excess death benefit received in YTD 2023.

    • Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in YTD 2024, compared to $793,000 in YTD 2023.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $22.7 million for YTD 2024, compared to $20.6 million for YTD 2023. This is a 10.03% increase. This increase was primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in YTD 2024 were $13.5 million, compared to $12.0 million in YTD 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $948 million as of the end of 3Q24, a 0.61% increase from the end of 2Q24's $942 million, and a 5.61% increase from the end of 3Q23's $898 million. These increases were primarily due to:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 3Q24 at $23.8 million, compared to $21.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $24.6 million as of the end of 3Q23.

    • Securities - available-for-sale increased to $80.9 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $79.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $50.1 million as of the end of 3Q23.

    • Net loans ended 3Q24 near the same level as they ended 2Q24 at $753 million, which was an increase from $735 million as of the end of 3Q23.

  • Total deposits as of the end of 3Q24 were $809 million, compared with $800 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $810 million as of the end of 3Q23. These fluctuations were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $162 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $169 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was an increase from $157 million as of the end of 3Q23.

    • Interest-bearing deposits increased to $647 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $631 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was a decrease from $653 million as of the end of 3Q23.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $57.0 million as of the end of 3Q24, from $65.0 million as of the end of 2Q24. This was an increase from $10.0 million as of the end of 3Q23.

  • Total equity as of the end of 3Q24 was $55.5 million, compared to $53.5 million as of the end of 2Q24, and $55.5 million as of the end of 3Q23.

  • Book value per share was $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) as of the end of 3Q24, compared to $24.81 ($20.66 tangible) as of the end of 2Q24, and $25.84 ($21.75 tangible) as of the end of 3Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

Jun 30,
2024
2Q24

Sep 30,
2023
3Q23

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

10,819

$

10,524

$

9,898

Investment securities:

Taxable

906

804

545

Tax-exempt

39

39

70

Dividends

190

172

122

Total interest and dividend income

11,954

11,539

10,635

Interest expense

Deposits

3,686

3,777

3,062

Borrowed funds

1,233

922

293

Total interest expense

4,919

4,699

3,355

Net interest income

7,035

6,840

7,280

Credit loss expense (benefit)

(28

)

165

44

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

7,063

6,675

7,236

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

356

345

356

Interchange income

375

350

367

Investment brokerage commission income

646

641

635

Mortgage banking activitives

588

487

470

Trust fee income

97

166

42

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

111

108

590

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

47

26

36

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-

-

793

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

100

61

100

Other income

47

15

38

Total noninterest income

2,367

2,199

3,427

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,559

4,340

4,068

Occupancy and equipment

1,063

1,029

977

Interchange expenses

174

166

169

Data processing

318

287

273

Professional services

125

120

122

Advertising

223

213

183

FDIC premiums

176

197

185

Other expenses

933

945

943

Total noninterest expenses

7,571

7,297

6,920

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,859

1,577

3,743

Income tax expense (benefit)

316

280

618

Net income (loss)

$

1,543

$

1,297

$

3,125

Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.72

$

0.60

$

1.46

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

Sep 30,
2023
3Q23

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

31,554

$

27,908

Investment securities:

Taxable

2,471

1,459

Tax-exempt

138

292

Dividends

509

339

Total interest and dividend income

34,672

29,998

Interest expense

Deposits

11,213

7,229

Borrowed funds

2,791

1,131

Total interest expense

14,004

8,360

Net interest income

20,668

21,638

Credit loss expense

4,800

277

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

15,868

21,361

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

1,036

1,011

Interchange income

1,033

1,021

Investment brokerage commission income

1,881

1,596

Mortgage banking activitives

1,561

1,063

Trust fee income

350

289

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

325

787

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

75

54

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

1,070

793

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

274

157

Other income

74

178

Total noninterest income

7,679

6,949

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

13,468

12,047

Occupancy and equipment

3,157

2,746

Interchange expenses

505

470

Data processing

895

801

Professional services

415

348

Advertising

636

538

FDIC premiums

554

523

Other expenses

3,054

3,143

Total noninterest expenses

22,684

20,616

Income before income tax expense

863

7,694

Income tax expense (benefit)

(7

)

1,326

Net income

$

870

$

6,368

Earnings per share

$

0.40

$

2.97

Dividends per share

$

0.51

$

0.51

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

Jun 30,
2024
2Q24

Sep 30,
2023
3Q23

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

12,642

$

9,518

$

11,768

Other short-term investments

11,199

11,612

12,823

Total cash and cash equivalents

23,841

21,130

24,591

Securities - available-for-sale

80,867

79,101

50,078

Securities - held-to-maturity

19,722

20,310

21,104

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

8,563

6,675

Loans held for sale

3,664

2,445

2,548

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,484; $9,502;

and $9,194 at 3Q24; 2Q24; and 3Q23, respectively

752,660

752,756

734,981

Premises and equipment, net

18,546

18,700

17,747

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,198

3,110

2,946

Real estate owned

151

248

126

Bank-owned life insurance

16,158

16,047

15,732

Accrued interest receivable

3,504

3,439

3,046

Other assets

10,201

10,736

12,370

Total assets

$

948,132

$

942,419

$

897,778

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

162,254

$

169,000

$

156,984

Interest-bearing

646,734

631,394

652,558

Total deposits

808,988

800,394

809,542

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

57,000

65,000

10,000

Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less

unamortized debt issuance costs of $102; $123; and $184

at 3Q24; 2Q24; and 3Q23, respectively)

14,898

14,877

14,816

Accrued interest payable

2,190

1,870

1,427

Other liabilities

9,540

6,821

6,491

Total liabilities

892,616

888,962

842,276

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,156,941 shares at 3Q24;

2,154,691 shares at 2Q24; and 2,147,941 shares at 3Q23

2,157

2,155

2,148

Additional paid-in capital

8,660

8,624

8,517

Retained earnings

51,801

50,624

52,744

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(7,102

)

(7,946

)

(7,907

)

Total stockholders' equity

55,516

53,457

55,502

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

948,132

$

942,419

$

897,778

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
