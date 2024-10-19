Moderna's stock is experiencing turbulence as ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, divested over 65,000 shares of the biotech company in recent days. This move follows a disappointing third-quarter performance where Moderna ranked among the biggest losers in ARK's Genomic Revolution ETF. The sell-off has intensified an existing downward trend, with the stock recording a 44% decline this year. Despite this reduction, ARK Invest maintains substantial positions in Moderna, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Analysts Divided on Future Prospects

The investment community remains split on Moderna's potential, with analyst recommendations ranging from buy to sell. The average price target of $100.81 indicates significant upside potential, contrasting sharply with the stock's current struggles. However, the wide range of price targets, spanning from $46 to $238, underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company's future trajectory. Moderna's financial metrics reflect these challenges, with a negative price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 for the current year, despite maintaining a strong market presence with a capitalization of €19.1 billion.

