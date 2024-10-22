Egide: results for the 1st half of 2024 - Philippe BENSUSSAN appointed Chairman - New Capital Increase

Press Release

Bollène, October 22, 2024- 08:00am (CET)

RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2024

H1 2024 sales: €15.4M, down 19%

EBITDA breakeven

Net loss of €1.4M in the first half of 2024 compared with €0.9M in the first half of 2023

Launch of a capital increase, by issuing shares with subscription rights, of around €1.8 million

Appointment of Philippe BENSUSSAN as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Outlook Supply difficulties and the decline in activity of some customers will impact 2024 sales. Business diversification to pay off in earnings by 2025. The Group remains confident in its future thanks to its investments and the modernization of its industrial facilities.







Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, is today announcing its results for the 1st half of 2024.

The main financial indicators below illustrate Egide's rapid and significant recovery:

H1 2024* H1 2023* H1 2022 Variation

H1 2024/H1 2023 2023 €M %sales €M % sales €M % sales €M % sales €M % sales Sales 15.43 19.19 16.02 -3.76 -19% 36.71 EBITDA ** 0.13 0.8% 1.30 7% -0.04 0% -1.17 -90% 0.03 -5% Operating loss -0.94 -6% -0.34 -2% -1.29 -8% -0.60 -76% -2.06 -13% Net Loss -1.40 -9% -0.89 -5% -2.02 -13% -0.51 -57% -3.12 -17%

* Unaudited

** Operating income excluding depreciation and amortization

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors met to approve the half-year financial results as of June 30, 2024. As a reminder, on Euronext Growth, the half-year financial statements are not submitted to an audit by the statutory auditors (Euronext Growth Rules, art. 4.2.1). The financial statements presented below are not and will not be audited.

1.H1 2024 consolidated revenue





In the first half of 2024, consolidated sales amount to €15.6 M, down 19% compared with the first half of 2023. This €3.8 M decrease is due to:

€1.58 M from Egide SA, impacted by a very sharp drop in revenue from one of its main customers, which had its export licenses withdrawn. Business was also impacted by the lack of sales in China due to the geopolitical context.





€1,2M from Egide USA, impacted by a slowdown in sales to its main customer, due to overstocking and manufacturing problems, and by limited cash flow. Despite this difficult context, Egide USA maintained its diversification strategy by developing two new market segments: products for thermal batteries and for pyrotechnic and energetic devices for missiles. These new activities, although promising, encountered delays in their implementation, due to longer-than-expected customer qualification processes.





€0,98 M, from Santier impacted by disruptions to its supply chain due to limited cash and the failure of some of its suppliers to meet quality and delivery deadlines.





Revenue by facilities

Millions of euros



H1 2024 * H1 2023* Variation Like-for-like variation** €M % sales €M % sales €M % sales % sales Egide SA 7.04 46% 8.62 45% -1.58 -18% -18% Egide USA 5.15 33% 6.35 33% -1.20 -19% -19% Santier 3.24 21% 4.22 22% -0.98 -23% -23% Group 15.43 100% 19.19 100% -3.76 -19% -20%

* Unaudited

** Like-for-like variation: at constant exchange rates

The Group's share of sales rose in the rest of the world (from 20% to 31%) but decreased in Europe (from 29% to 22%) and North America (from 51% to 47%). This is mainly due to the decline in activity from a major customer in France and the development of new customers and sales in the Middle East.

Revenue by Region

Millions of euros



H1 2024* H1 2023* Variation €M % sales €M % sales €M % sales North America 7.28 47% 9.72 51% -2.44 -25% Europe 3.40 22% 5.56 29% -2.16 -39% Asia & ROW 4.75 31% 3.91 20% 0.84 21% Group 15.43 100% 19.19 100% -3.76 -20%

* Unaudited

2.Ongoing cost-cutting initiatives





Despite a €3.8m drop in sales, Egide limited the impact on its profitability in the first half (the net loss increased by only €0.5m) compared with the first half of 2023, thanks to two targeted measures:

A reduction in operating costs, notably staff costs, generating savings of 0.8 million euros in six months. This measure to reduce staff costs concerned in particular the executive management and management costs of the American subsidiaries.

An increase in the purchase margin (sales less purchases and inventory variations) of 3.3 points (65.1% as of June 30, 2024 vs. 61.9% in the first half of 2023), i.e. around 0.5 million euros, driven by better control of purchasing costs.

The breakdown of consolidated operating results by entity as of June 30, 2024 is as follows:

Operating Result (in €K, IFRS)



H1 2024* H1 2023* H1 2022 Variation H1 2024/H1 2023 H2 2023* 2023 K€ % sales K€ % sales K€ % sales K€ %sales K€ % sales K€ %sales Egide SA - 299 21% - 34 4% -84 4% - 265 13% 13 -1% - 21 1% Egide USA - 1 051 75% - 710 80% -403 20% - 341 17% -1 376 62% -2 086 67% Santier - 46 3% - 133 15% -954 47% 87 -4% - 859 38% -992 32% Egide USA LLC (holding) - 8 1% - 11 1% -575 29% 3 0% - 10 0% - 21 1% Group operating result -1 404 100% - 888 100% -2 016 100% - 516 100% -2 232 100% -3 120 100%

* Unaudited

The Group's net loss was €0.5 million higher in the first half of 2024 than in the first half of 2023, but €0.8 million better than in the second half of 2023.

This loss is mainly attributable to Egide USA, which accounts for 75% of the total loss for the first half of 2024 and remains the main contributor to losses over the last three quarters.

3.Consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2024





Assets Liabilities In K€ June 30, 2024 Dec.31, 2023 In K€ June 30, 2024 Dec.31, 2023 Intangible assets 6 8 Shareholders' equity 5 594 7 029 Rights of use assets 2 867 3 213 Tangible assets 4 941 5 504 Long-term liabilities 654 837 Financial assets 616 539 Right-of-use liability - non-current 2 723 2 958 Deferred tax assets 251 252 Long-term financial debt 2 900 3 298 Non-current assets 8 681 9 516 Other non-current liabilities 804 896 Non-current liabilities 7 080 7 990 Inventories and outstanding 7 245 7 003 Trade and other receivables 6 026 6 332 Suppliers and other creditors 7 167 6 471 Cash 1 162 3 201 Current portion of long-term debt 5 124 5 873 Other current assets 2 590 2 137 Right-of-use liability - current 739 826 Current Assets 17 023 18 673 Current liabilities 13 030 13 170 Total Assets 25 704 28 189 Total liabilities 25 704 28 189

Shareholders' equity amounted to €5.59 million, or 21.7 % of the balance sheet total.

The 1.435k€ decrease in shareholders' equity from 7.029 k€ as of December 2023 to 5.594k€ as of June 30, 2024, is explained by:

1.404k€ net loss, 39k€ currency exchange adjustment and 71k€ other P&L items.

The decrease is mainly due to depreciation of 563k€ and 346K€ in the net value of fixed assets and rights of use respectively, the 909K€ decrease in non-current liabilities and the 1,510k€ decrease in working capital (calculated as the difference between current assets and liabilities).

Net debt (defined as the difference between shareholders' equity and debt) increased from €5,970k as of December 31, 2023 to €6,862k as of June 30, 2024.

4.Launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights





Egide today announces the launch of a new capital increase in cash with preemptive subscription rights (the "Preemptive Subscription Rights") for shareholders (the "Capital Increase") for an amount of €1,806,596 through the issue of 3,613,192 ordinary shares (the "New Shares") to witch will be attached 3,613,192 warrants (bons de souscription d'actions) (the "Warrants") giving entitlement to 1,806,596 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Additional Shares") (together, the "Shares with Warrants"). The Shares with Warrants will be issued at a unit price of €0.5, representing a premium of approximately 56.6% compared to the average closing prices of the 20 trading sessions preceding the determination of the issue price by the Board of Directors (€0.32).

Egide's shareholders will be able to subscribe to the Capital Increase at the rate of two (2) Shares with Warrants for nine (9) existing shares.

In this context, Egide received the following commitments:

From iXCore Group , an entity affiliated to Mr. Hervé Arditty, a commitment to subscribe on a non-reducible basis and, as the case may be, on a reducible basis and/or on a free basis, to 2,900,000 Shares with Warrants, for an amount of €1,450,000, representing 80% of the issue. The subscription of iXCore Group will be paid up (a) up to an amount of €750,000, by way of set-off with the shareholder's current account granted and paid to the Company on 19 September 2024 and (b) up to an amount of €700,000 (i.e. a maximum of 1,400,000 Shares with Warrants), in cash; and

, an entity affiliated to Mr. Hervé Arditty, a commitment to subscribe on a non-reducible basis and, as the case may be, on a reducible basis and/or on a free basis, to 2,900,000 Shares with Warrants, for an amount of €1,450,000, representing 80% of the issue. The subscription of iXCore Group will be paid up (a) up to an amount of €750,000, by way of set-off with the shareholder's current account granted and paid to the Company on 19 September 2024 and (b) up to an amount of €700,000 (i.e. a maximum of 1,400,000 Shares with Warrants), in cash; and From SOGEFIP, a company affiliated to Mr. Michel Faure, a commitment to subscribe on a non-reducible basis and, as the case may be, on a reducible basis and/or on a free basis, to 100,000 Shares with Warrants, for an amount of €50.000, i.e. 3% of the issue. The subscription of SOGEFIP will be paid up by way of set-off with the €50,000 debt owed by the Company to SOGEFIP under the consultancy agreement dated 20 July 2023.

These subscription commitments represent approximately 83% of the Capital Increase, thus guaranteeing that the transaction will be completed.





Details of the calendar and terms of this operation are attached at the end of this press release .

5.Egide Group governance evolves: Philippe BENSUSSAN appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors





The Egide Group's Board of Directors, meeting on October 21, 2024, today announced the appointment of Philippe BENSUSSAN as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Michel FAURE. This appointment marks a new era in the Group's development.

Mr. BENSUSSAN, who joined Egide's Board of Directors two weeks ago, will leverage his recognized expertise in the high-tech and defense sectors. With his successful track record at the head of Lynred and at the Direction Générale de l'Armement, he is perfectly positioned to steer Egide's strategy and enable it to seize future growth opportunities.

Biography Philippe BENSUSSAN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippe-bensussan-1857a341/

Philippe BENSUSSAN graduated from Ecole Polytechnique. He also holds a PhD from MIT in Material Sciences, one from Université Paris - Orsay in Physics and an Executive-MBA from HEC.

Armament engineer, he held, between 1984 to 1998, various positions within the Direction Générale de l'Armement (French MoD Procurement agency), the last one as program manager of Earth-observation Helios satellites program.

He went on to lead Lynred until 2018, a company that is one of the world's leaders in the design and manufacturing of high-quality infrared technologies for the aerospace, military, industrial and consumer markets.

Since beginning of 2018, Philippe BENSUSSAN has been advising investment firms and CEO's, as consultant or independent board member. He also joined the M&A advising firm Financière de Courcelles end of 2019 as senior advisor. He brings to the table his strong experience in hi-tech industry, with a focus on electronics, optronics, defense, space and aeronautics.

On October 2, 2024, he was co-opted as member of Egide's group board of directors.

6.Outlook





As previously announced, the Egide Group has continued to invest in diversifying its customer portfolio and developing promising new markets such as thermal batteries and pyrotechnic and energetic devices for missiles.

However, as these new projects will take longer than expected to qualify, their impact on results will not be felt until the final quarter of 2024.

David HIEN, CEO of Egide Group concludes: "supply and production difficulties, combined with the decline in activity of certain key customers in France and the United States, will unable us to achieve the targets we had initially set for the second half of 2024. These elements lead us to confirm our forecast of lower sales in 2024 than in 2023. Nevertheless, we remain confident in our ability to bounce back thanks to our new strategy and the modernization of our industrial facilities. The investments we have made position Egide well to seize future opportunities in the Defense and Aerospace markets."

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2024 Half-year financial report released: October 23, 2024

2024 Revenue: January 20, 2025

CONTACTS

EGIDE - Philippe Bringuier - Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 - pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com

FIN'EXTENSO - Isabelle Aprile - Financial communication agency - +33 6.17.38.61.78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com et LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

The publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be prohibited in accordance with legislation. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France, the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other country. This press release is not intended to be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer for sale or a public offering for Egide shares in the United States of America or any other country.

