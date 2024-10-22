

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported a decline of 0.1% in group like-for-like sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025. This decline is compared to the strong performance of the prior year, where like-for-like sales increased by 8.3%.



The company said that it is on track to deliver 30 million pounds in targeted full-year savings. The savings aim to mitigate approximately 35 million pounds in expected inflation.



Despite some signs of improving consumer sentiment, the short-term outlook remains uncertain, especially regarding big-ticket, discretionary purchases. The company's outlook for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged.



