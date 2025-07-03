Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 08:03
1,710 Euro
-2,84 % -0,050
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7401,82011:18
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 11:09 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
03-Jul-2025 / 09:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
  
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Jo Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status               PDMR (Chief Finance Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of 104,436 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP1.55      104,436

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                      Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status               PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment        Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                      Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                           ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of 79,267 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             GBP1.55      79,267

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  394851 
EQS News ID:  2164750 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.