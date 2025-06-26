DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 26-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the "Company") announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate of Serco Group plc. The appointment will take effect on 1 August 2025. This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 394105 EQS News ID: 2161158 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

