Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
26.06.2025 12:03 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 
26-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Director Declaration 
 
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the "Company") announces that Keith Williams, Chair of 
Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate of Serco Group plc. The 
appointment will take effect on 1 August 2025. 
 
This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules. 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
 
Company Secretary 
 
01527 513025 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  394105 
EQS News ID:  2161158 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161158&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
