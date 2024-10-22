Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Pricing of Nebius N.V (Formally Yandex N.V)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

Pricing of Nebius N.V (Formally Yandex N.V)

Following shareholder approval, Nebius N.V. (Formally Yandex N.V) has divested the capital of Yandex's Russian business on 15 July 2024, selling the outstanding 28% of shares and receiving $2.8 billion and 162.5 million of its own Class A shares upon closure of the deal. This new entity began trading on the NASDAQ as of 21 October 2024, and was subsequently sold for total proceeds of USD 1,360,441.57. Based on the most recent net asset value, this represents approximately 1.2% of the Company.

This will be reflected in the net asset value at the next available opportunity. Prior to realising this holding, it was valued at zero in the Company's net asset value.

As previously communicated, the Company remains focused on how best shareholder value can be preserved, created and realised in relation to the holdings of Russian assets.

22 October 2024

22 October 2024

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove Frances Daley (Chairman)

