Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.04.2025 10:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finanznachrichten News

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company advises that it will enter into a closed period, in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation, on 7 May 2025 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 31 March 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have held up to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-year report for the period ended 31 March 2025.

25 April 2025

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK-based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.