Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its 2024 half year report (only available in French).

This report can be consulted on Groupe OKWIND's website: www.okwind-finance.com, Documentation Financial reports section.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2023, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 235 employees, with more than 4,700 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

