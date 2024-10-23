Senzime secures first European hospital order for its new next-generation TetraGraph system

UPPSALA, SWEDEDN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Uppsala, Sweden - Senzime AB announces that it has secured the first order for the just launched next-generation TetraGraph system from a leading Switzerland hospital. The initial order consists of 20 monitors planned for delivery in Q1 2025. Estimated revenues of the initial 3-year term is expected to reach SEK 3 million including deliveries of disposable sensors.

The next-generation TetraGraph system was launched at the ANESTHESIOLOGY (ASA) 2024 conference held in the US on October 18th, 2024. The new TetraGraph is designed to help accelerate alignment to new clinical guidelines of quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring with its proprietary Level-of-Block Gauge, unique Adaptive Intelligence enabling precision-based monitoring, and a new 6th generation EMG algorithm with 4x higher resolution for unprecedented clinical accuracy.

"I am very satisfied with the launch at ASA and the positive response from US and international clinicians. The next-generation TetraGraph was highlighted in opening presentations consisting of leading anesthesiologists and ASA Task Force Members that led the recent publication of guidelines in favor of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring. This first order from Switzerland is a milestone and the start of an exciting commercial phase and I expect the new next-generation TetraGraph to reach new users and lead to continued growth in utilization rates", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Each year, approximately 100 million patients, including children, receive neuromuscular blocking drugs as part of anesthesia to facilitate endotracheal intubation and optimize surgical conditions. These medications paralyze muscles required for breathing, making accurate monitoring during surgery essential for ensuring each patient receives the appropriate dose for a safe and timely recovery.

Senzime markets the TetraGraph portfolio including monitoring solutions used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms in leading hospitals worldwide. The proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European clinical guidelines that is mandating anesthesiologists to use monitors to accurately determine the correct dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists and determine when patients have safely recovered post-surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.



Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

