

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group(SDFG), a German chemical company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Chief Financial Officer Christian Meyer as the Chairman of the Board.



This follows the decision of the current Chairman Burkhard Lohr not to extend his mandate, which runs until the end of May 2025. He will be retiring next year.



Subsequently, K+S has appointed Jens Christian Keuthen, currently Head of Legal, Tax, Regulatory Affairs, and New Business Areas at K+S, as CFO.



In addition, Carin-Martina Troltzsch, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, since February 2023, will assume the role of Deputy Chair of the Board.



All new appointments are effective from June 1, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News