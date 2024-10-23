Subaru of America, Inc.: What Is a Leave No Trace Spotlight?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.

The Leave No Trace Spotlight program brings together our shared love for the outdoors with a dedication to preserving its well-being and beauty.

Spotlights are designed to energize local Leave No Trace efforts by rallying the community, connecting partners, and inspiring continued action. This free program provides opportunities for Leave No Trace training, community outreach, and volunteer stewardship.

Selected spaces range from National Parks and Forests, to state or municipal sites, to local non-profits and organizations.

How It Works

Sites nominate themselves for the program. We hand-select nominated outdoor spaces that need our community's care and attention. Leave No Trace and selected sites work together closely to plan and promote the Spotlight. Our Subaru/Leave No Trace team(s) travel to Spotlight locations to host free educational workshops, community cleanups, restoration projects, and more! You attend the Spotlight to support conservation efforts in your community. These Spotlight locations benefit from Leave No Trace education, awareness, and community engagement, leading to a better-than-we-found-it outdoors where preservation and conservation are in full force.

2024 Spotlights

Spotlights take place across the country at every type of natural area. Each location receives three days of Leave No Trace education and fun for the whole community!

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to roll up your sleeves for some conservation work. We will see you out there!

Spotlights in Action

Wheat Ridge, CO

The Wheat Ridge Spotlight directly educated 213 members of the community with 48 volunteers planting wildflowers, 72 youth campers learning Leave No Trace, 45 community members participating in a trivia night, and 54 people reached in other outreach programs.

Red Rock Canyon NCA, NV

The Red Rock Canyon Spotlight had 33 volunteers work to repair fences and rehabilitate social trails. 24 staff and partners received Leave No Trace training. The coverage of the program by NPR reached over 4,000 community members. Red Rock Canyon NCA is now working toward Gold Standard Site designation.

Biscayne Bay, FL

Four local organizations came together in a joint effort for the Spotlight with 19 stakeholders trained in Leave No Trace, 45 community members participating in Leave No Trace Trivia Night, and 55 volunteers removing litter and handing out trash bags to boaters.

"The Leave No Trace Spotlight at the Mohonk Preserve became the catalyst our partnership needed to elevate our Leave No Trace work to the highest standard. The event brought our staff and community together for stewardship projects, community engagement, educational experiences, and fun! The weekend taught us many things we immediately applied to our work. For our organization it was an eye opening experience that will benefit the land and community in perpetuity." Andrew Bajardi

Mohonk Preserve

"The Leave No Trace Spotlight program brought exposure and excitement to our hidden treasure of Clear Creek Natural Heritage Area in Denton, TX. The Leave No Trace Spotlight team were organized and thorough in the planning to ensure our Spotlight event went extremely well. The marketing packet was perfect for our marketing avenues and gave us sample content." Carin Zeman

Denton Parks and Recreation

"Coordinating the Leave No Trace Spotlight event at Red Rock Canyon NCA in 2022 was very enjoyable and enlightening! The training really changed the discussion we have as a partner with BLM Red Rock Canyon to how we message better about the impact of Leave No Trace. We are now working on becoming a Gold Standard location." Terri Janison

Friends of Red Rock Canyon

On the Ground Impact

Since the program launched in January 2023, Spotlights have:

Reached 29 natural areas

Directly educated 9,714 people

Engaged 65 community groups

Provided 3,067 volunteer hours

Are you a land manager, outdoor educator, or part of a non-profit or group that could benefit from free Leave No Trace educational programs?

Are you a Leave No Tracer, outdoor enthusiast, volunteer, or nature lover interested in getting involved?

