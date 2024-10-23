Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for the Lattice Developers Conference from December 10-11, 2024. The hybrid event will feature insightful guest keynote appearances from Dell, Microsoft, SICK, and Teledyne FLIR, dynamic breakout sessions with Lattice and other industry experts, and a robust showcase of FPGA-based technology demonstrations. Together, ecosystem partners and industry leaders will explore the cutting-edge techniques and benefits of low power FPGA solutions for edge AI, security, and advanced connectivity applications, and more.

25+ Keynotes breakout sessions from Lattice and other industry leaders will focus on the latest trends, opportunities, and programmable hardware and software solutions for edge AI, security, advanced connectivity, and more.

from Lattice and other industry leaders will focus on the latest trends, opportunities, and programmable hardware and software solutions for edge AI, security, advanced connectivity, and more. 40+ Guest speaker presentations with Lattice and technology experts from various industries will focus on the benefits of low power FPGAs, designing with traditional and emerging technologies, and applications for the Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Computing, and Consumer markets.

with Lattice and technology experts from various industries will focus on the benefits of low power FPGAs, designing with traditional and emerging technologies, and applications for the Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Computing, and Consumer markets. 75+ Technology Demonstrations from Lattice and over 30 FPGA partners and customers for applications including edge AI, automation and robotics, datacenter security, ADAS, telecom, and more.

Details about the event are available in the new Lattice blog and on the Lattice Developers Conference registration portal.

