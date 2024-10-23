

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is up over 143% at $0.38. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (ZPTA) is up over 95% at $0.12. Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 42% at $0.45. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is up over 33% at $0.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is up over 27% at $2.70. Stride, Inc. (LRN) is up over 24% at $80.01. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 19% at $13.90. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 19% at $4.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 5% at $79.76.



In the Red



Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) is down over 21% at $0.69. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) is down over 15% at $10.15. Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is down over 15% at $3.03. SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) is down over 10% at $0.85. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is down over 7% at $2.35. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is down over 6% at $2.42. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is down over 6% at $1.03. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is down over 5% at $9.40.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News