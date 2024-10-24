Anzeige
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
23.10.24
15:49 Uhr
6,915 Euro
+0,095
+1,39 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,89523.10.
6,7256,90523.10.
24.10.2024 03:06 Uhr
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by the Brilliant Gleam of Japanese Katana Swords

TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2000JS honors the Jyuroku-Maru: San, the Japanese katana sword commissioned by Casio for the MR-G line of timepieces, embodying the strength and beauty of this one-of-a-kind sword. This very special timepiece is offered in a limited edition of only 800 pieces worldwide.

MRG-B2000JS

The Juryoku-Maru: San, an original sword commissioned by Casio for the MR-G line, brings the katana sword and MR-G design together in the combination of strength and functional beauty for which both are known. The katana blade is forged by master swordsmith Kamiyama Teruhira, and the aogai1 blue shell lacquer scabbard is designed by traditional artisan Nomura Mamoru.

1. Aogai: Raden (mother-of-pearl inlay) technique using abalone shell, turban shell, pearl oyster shell, and others that fall into the aogai category of shells.

The distinctive shock-resistant MRG-B2000JS design is based on the Juryoku-Maru: San motif, evoking its extraordinary shape and expressing the traditional techniques and aesthetics unique to Japanese katana swords. The recrystallized hybrid titanium bezel with its unique temper pattern is made in layers of Ti64 and pure titanium that are subjected to high-temperature, high-pressure compression. This material is then cut, polished, and recrystallized to replicate the beautiful blade pattern of the Juryoku-Maru: San. The band is textured with the aogai blue shell lacquer used on the sword's scabbard. Micro-level processing of DAT55G,2 a metal alloy three times harder than pure titanium, produces microstructures on the metal surfaces that reflect light to create magnificent colors that change depending on the viewing angle.

2. DAT55G: DAT is a trademark or a registered trademark of Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Using the same technique as in swordsmithing, master swordsmith Kamiyama has hand-engraved the inscription of ?, the Japanese kanji character for San, on each individual timepiece, giving each its own unique look.

Jyuroku-Maru: San

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536998/MRG_SAN_hrz.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536999/5_1_J_E_MRG_B2000JS_72dpiprofile_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-inspired-by-the-brilliant-gleam-of-japanese-katana-swords-302283936.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
