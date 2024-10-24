Avolta AG
Avolta has successfully amended and extended its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The amended EUR 2,400 million RCF with maturity in 2029 replaces the EUR 2,750 million RCF expiring in 2027.
The amended facility contributes positively to Avolta's well-balanced debt profile and provides additional benefits, including:
Commenting on the deal, Avolta CFO Yves Gerster said: "We are very pleased to complete this well over-subscribed refinancing, providing us with greater flexibility and more favorable terms to support our ongoing operational strategies."
Maturity Profile
Note: 1) Post RCF refinancing (reduction of EUR 350m)
