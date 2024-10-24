

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK, NHYKF.PK), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm, reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 793 million Norwegian Kroner or 0.40 Kroner per share compared to a loss of 358 million Kroner or 0.18 Kroner per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 1.49 Kroner compared to 0.27 Kroner in the previous year.



Hydro's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was 7.37 billion Kroner, up from 3.90 billion Kroner in the same quarter last year, positively impacted by higher aluminium and alumina prices, lower raw material costs and positive currency effects. This was partly offset by lower recycling margins, Extrusions volumes and Energy prices resulting in an adjusted RoaCE of 8.5 percent over the last twelve months and free cash flow of 1.7 billion Kroner.



Total revenue and income for the third quarter grew to 50.72 billion Kroner from 45.22 billion Kroner in the prior year.



