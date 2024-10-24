Miata Metals gab die Aufstockung seines Privatplatzierungsangebots auf bis zu 10,6 Millionen Aktien bekannt. Osisko Development verfügt ebenfalls über reichlich Barmittel, da das Unternehmen die letzte Tranche einer nicht vermittelten Privatplatzierung mit einem Gesamterlös von 34,5 Mio. $ abgeschlossen hat. Collective Mining entdeckte ein neues Porphyrsystem bei Plutus. Premier American Uranium schließt sein erstes Bohrprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cyclone ISR im Great Divide Basin, Wyoming, erfolgreich ab und Millennial Potash veröffentlichte eine gemeinsame Erklärung der Vereinigten Staaten und der Republik Gabun, in der beide Länder über die anhaltende robuste Partnerschaft berichten. Unternehmen im Überblick: Miata Metals Corp. - https://miatametals.com ISIN: CA59403F1053 , WKN: A3EHXQ , FRA: 8NQ.F , TSXV: MMET.V Weitere Videos von Miata Metals Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/miata-metals-corp/ Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://premierur.com ISIN: CA74048R1091 , WKN: A3ET9P , FRA: B05.F , TSXV: PUR.V Weitere Videos von Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/premier-american-uranium-inc/ Collective Mining - https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V Weitere Videos von Collective Mining - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/collective-mining/ Millennial Potash Corp. - https://millennialpotash.com/ ISIN: CA60041F1018 , WKN: A3DXEK , FRA: X0D.F , TSXV: MLP.V Weitere Videos von Millennial Potash Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/millennial-potash-corp/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V Weitere Videos von Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Düngemittel Gold Kupfer Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV