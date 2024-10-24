Addtech AB: Interim Report Q2 1 April - 30 September 2024

Second quarter (1 July - 30 September 2024)

Net sales increased by 5 percent and amounted to SEK 5,127 million (4,879).

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 5 percent and amounted to SEK 764 million (727) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.9 percent (14.9).

Operating profit increased by 3 percent and amounted to SEK 640 million (618) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.5 percent (12.7).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 446 million (447) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.60 (1.60).

Period (1 April - 30 September 2024)

Net sales increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 10,565 million (9,968).

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 1,595 million (1,423) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.1 percent (14.3).

Operating profit increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 1,353 million (1,213) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.8 percent (12.2).

Profit after tax increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 941 million (839) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 3.40 (3.00). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 6.45 (6.05).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 72 percent (67).

Return on equity amounted to 28 percent (31) and the equity ratio amounted to 36 percent (36).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,195 million (1,150). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 9.70 (9.40).

To date during the financial year, we have signed agreements to acquire nine companies with combined annual sales of about SEK 1,250 million.

CEO's comments

On the whole, we can summarise a favourable quarter with a high level of activity and continued growth. Overall, sales increased by 5 percent, 2 percent of which was organic. Our EBITA-margin was stable at a high level and the cashflow remained strong over the period. The high pace of acquisitions continued over the quarter and we strengthened our operations with three more acquisitions, while also signing agreements to acquire two more companies. Our welldiversified operations with entrepreneurial niche companies in strong positions is again demonstrating its strength, continuing to generate profitable growth in a partly challenging market.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm, 24 October 2024

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,000 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 20 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.