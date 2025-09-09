Addtech AB: Addtech acquires innovatek OS GmbH

Addtech Electrification, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares outstanding in innovatek OS GmbH ("Innovatek").

Innovatek develops and produces customized cooling systems for industrial applications. The company's products and solutions, which also include control- and monitoring technology, are primarily sold to customers in E-mobility, Medical Technology, and Microscopy. Innovatek has 52 employees and a turnover of approximately EUR 12 million with headquarters in Stammham, Germany.

Innovatek will become part of and complement our existing operations within the Power & Mobility business unit.

Closing will take place at the beginning of October. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, September 9, 2025

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 470 49 00

Per Lundblad, Business Area Manager, Addtech Electrification, +46 70 795 66 02

