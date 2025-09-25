Addtech AB: Addtech strengthens the organisation for future growth

Addtech's board has today decided to approve management's proposal for a reorganisation aimed at strengthening the conditions for continued profitable growth. The new organisation will take effect on October 1, 2025, and will consist of six business areas with clear niche strategies.

"Addtech has an ambitious target to grow the operating profit by 15 percent annually. With an average outcome of over 20 percent since the listing in 2001 and a clear focus on entrepreneurship and decentralized responsibility, we have built strong positions over time in technical niches with good growth opportunities, both in the Nordic region and internationally. Against this background, we are now ramping up the business organisation and establishing a sixth business area and adding a number of new business units, as well as sharpening the corporate clusters to unleash the full power of the network. Our new business areas have clear strategies, all with good opportunities for organic growth. This, combined with an increased acquisition capacity, by giving several skilled Addtech employees increased responsibility, creates a solid foundation to capture future growth potential, both in existing niches and by breaking into new attractive niche segments", says Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO.

Addtech's six business areas from October 1, 2025

Automation

The companies within business area Automation are well positioned to meet the demand from an increased use of automation solutions within various customer segments. With several collaborating and strong trends driving growth in the area such as Industry 4.0, Smart Production, and IoT, as well as general demands for efficiency and shorter supply chains, favourable conditions are created for long-term value creation.

Electrification

The rapid development in electrification, along with the global ambition to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, are strong driving forces for the companies in Electrification. Through leading positions in selected niches such as power supply and energy distribution, electric powertrain solutions, as well as advanced battery solutions, the business area Electrification is well positioned to meet the growing demand from a broad and diversified customer base.

Energy

With a clear focus on electric power transmission and distribution to meet the strong demand linked to society's increased requirements for stable, efficient, and smart infrastructure for energy supply, the companies within business area Energy creates long-term growth. The business area has developed an international offer that covers the entire chain from new construction and upgrade of the electrical grid to supply a growing and energy intensive industry.

Industry

Strong driving forces for companies within the business area Industry are the trend towards increased use of more sustainable fibre-based materials, ergonomic products for special vehicles, and energy-efficient drive systems. The business area has also over time been successful in breaking into new niches such as waste and recycling and subsea technology, areas where there is continued development potential.

Process

The increased regulatory requirements for a sustainable transition of industry, combined with a general focus on optimized flows, energy efficiency and improved water infrastructure, create growth for the companies within business area Process. With an attractive offering in measurement, control, purification, and optimization of industrial flows, the business area has a strong position for continued value creation by supporting an international customer base in the green transition.

Safety

The companies within business area Safety captures the potential from stricter legal requirements, a more complex threat landscape, and an increasingly automated and digitized world, which drives the demand for solutions that prevent risks and create security for people, industries, and critical societal functions. With a broad offering of products and services within safety, security and continuous operation, the business area is well positioned to capture the potential in existing niches but also to expand into new niche segments.

Addtech Group Management from October 1, 2025

"Hans Andersén, present Business Area Manager for Energy, has chosen to retire after a total of 19 years within Addtech. He will leave the Group Management in connection with the organisational change but will remain in an advisory role during a transition period. I want to thank Hans for his very valuable efforts and important contributions to the group's development over many years", comments Niklas Stenberg.

As of October 1, 2025, Addtech's Group Management will comprise the following individuals: Niklas Stenberg, CEO, Malin Enarson, CFO, Michael Ullskog, Business Area Manager Automation, Per Lundblad, Business Area Manager Electrification, Marcus Johansson, Business Area Manager Energy, Daniel Prelevic, Business Area Manager Industry, Claus Nielsen, Business Area Manager Process and Åsa Skarbrandt Business Area Manager Safety.

"It is very pleasing to be able to present two new members of Group Management in connection with the change. Marcus Johansson and Åsa Skarbrandt have held several roles within Addtech for many years, most recently as Business Unit Managers within Energy. Both have extensive experience in their respective fields and have strongly contributed to Addtech's positive development in recent years with a clear focus on profitable growth", says Niklas Stenberg.

Proforma

The first quarterly report according to the new structure will be for the third quarter, published on February 5, 2026. Pro forma figures will be published no later than January 2026.

Stockholm, 25 September 2025

Addtech AB (publ)

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

