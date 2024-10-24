Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q3 2024: Organic growth with improved EBITA margin and strong contributions from acquisitions

The Group's operations delivered organic revenue growth of 3 per cent during the quarter. The Group's revenue increased by a total of 20% year on year, where acquired businesses contributed in particular to this growth. EBITA increased by 27 per cent compared with the same quarter last year and the EBITA margin increased to 12.8 percent (12.1). Year to date, seven companies have been acquired, adding combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 250 million.

Third quarter 2024

Revenue increased by 20% to SEK 694 million (580), of which 3% for comparable units.

Operating profit rose by 26% to SEK 78 million (62), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.2% (10.7).

EBITA increased by 27% to SEK 89 million (70), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.8% (12.1).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 55 million (44), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.05 (0.85).

January-September 2024

Revenue increased by 30% to SEK 2,128 million (1,631), of which 3% for comparable units.

Operating profit rose by 25% to SEK 220 million (176), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.3% (10.8).

EBITA increased by 29% to SEK 252 million (195), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.8% (12.0).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 152 million (129), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.95 (2.60).

The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 60% (60).

The equity/assets ratio was 33% (33) at the end of the period.

As of 30 September 2024, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,053,766.

As of 1 January 2024, the business is divided into the two business areas Industry and Infrastructure.

During the first quarter, PW Kullagerteknik was acquired. During the second quarter, KmK Instrument, Hydjan, WH-Service, Sikama, ZRS Testing Systems and Minrox were acquired.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO

Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO

Tel: +46 703 93 66 73

niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, IR

Tel: +46 720 85 72 62

ann-charlotte.svensson@momentum.group

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies in the Nordic region through active ownership with decentralised profit and business responsibility. The Group consists of a number of companies that together constitute one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of industrial components, industrial services and other related services for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure. What the businesses have in common is that they help make customers' operations easier, safer and more profitable by offering sustainable, long-life products and services with a strong local presence close to customers. The Group generates revenue of approximately SEK 2.8 billion and some 800 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 07:55 CEST.

